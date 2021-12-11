Honor flight programs receive donations

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank announced that the November community give-back program, “Bank on Kindness,” raised a total of $9,690 to support Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in Menomonee Falls and Old Glory Honor Flight in Menasha.

The public contributed $5,690, with an additional $4,000 being matched by North Shore Bank. Employees of the community bank have also been surprising local veterans, active-duty men and women and veteran support organizations with acts of kindness this month.

The Honor Flight organizations currently accept applications for WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and terminally ill veterans from other wars and are taking flight again. The funds received during this campaign will give veterans in northeast and southeast Wisconsin the opportunity to join upcoming Honor Flight Missions in 2022. The cost to sponsor one veteran’s flight is approximately $500 and therefore enough money was raised through North Shore Bank’s “Bank on Kindness” initiative to cover costs for 19 veterans.

The community had the opportunity to donate to the campaign from Nov. 1-14.

