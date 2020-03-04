Home Brew Competition to benefit veterans
Home Brew Competition to benefit veterans

RACINE — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., will host a Home Brew Competition and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Supply Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

The Home Brew Competition is a best-in-class, peer judged competition. The goal is to highlight local home brewing members and let them show off their brewing skills. Competition and registration forms are available at Racine Brewing Co.

People can attend to taste or judge home brews from contestants. There is no admission fee. Two donated items from following list includes three voting tickets: Canned vegetables, fruit, chunky soup, chili, chicken and tuna; ketchup and mustard; sryup and jelly; coffee; rice; deodorant; toothpaste; toilet paper; regular size shampoo; dish soap; paper towel; cleaning supplies; socks; underwear; undershirts; towels (all sizes); and bed sheets. Items should be new.

