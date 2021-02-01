RACINE — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., will hold a Home Brew Competition and community food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. There is no entry fee.

The competition is a Best-In-Class, peer-judged competition. The aim is to highlight local home brewing members, let them show off their brewing skills and share their final product with the community. This is a light-hearted competition that is meant to bring people together to have fun.

The winner will have a brew day with RBC to brew their winning beer and a release party with up to 10 guests. Second place is a $100 RBC gift certificate and third place is a $50 RBC gift certificate. The Fan Favorite gets a $25 RBC gift certificate.

To enter, visit RBC or call 262-631-0670.

Free tickets are available for people who want to taste and judge the entrees. A donation of two nonperishable food items will get a person three voting tickets. Reservations are required by calling 262-631-0670. In order to keep capacity appropriate, two time slots will be offered — Noon-1:45 p.m. or 2-3:45 p.m.

