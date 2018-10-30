RACINE — Paul Holley was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine for the 2018-19 year at the annual dinner Sept. 25. The installation was conducted by Kiwanis Division 1 Lt. Gov. Gary Sieckman.
Other officers for the coming fiscal year are: Michael Monroe, president-elect; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary, and Barbara Walker, treasurer. Members remaining on the Board of Directors are Joe Caminiti, Rob Cooper and JoAnne Michel. Newly-installed Board members are Jim Martin, Jeff Taylor and Mary Willmes.
Holley has previously served the Kiwanis Club of West Racine as president. He has been an active member of Kiwanis Club of West Racine since January 2010, coordinates the drivers for the Special Olympics program and volunteers at many Kiwanis events.
In recognition of his significant commitment to Kiwanis, the Hixson Award was presented to Harold Miller. He is the key person in charge of the CNH picnic served by Kiwanis members and is also involved in its annual raffle. In addition, Miller is in charge of organizing drivers for the hospital courtesy van as well as driving himself. He assists with Salvation Army gifts, the Kiwanis Christmas lights at the Racine Zoo and the Senior Olympics. Miller helped in the building of the Wadewitz playground and with mulching at the Kid’s Cove playground. He has assisted at Party on the Pavement, drives for Meals on Wheels, is active at his church and is a past Board member of Kiwanis.
The Hixson Fellowship was established in 1983 to honor George F. Hixson, the first president of Kiwanis International, and to build the endowment fund of the International Foundation. In awarding a Hixson Fellowship to a member, the club donates $1,000 to the Kiwanis International Foundation in the recipient’s name.
Kiwanis is an international service club, founded in 1915, and is currently found in more than 80 nations with a family of clubs totaling more than 600,000 members. This past fiscal year the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, in addition to thousands of hours of volunteer service, has donated more than $48,000 to the Racine community which includes a donation of $10,000 to the Wadewitz Playground.
Kiwanis Club of West Racine meetings are held at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Caledonia room at St. Luke’s Health Pavilion at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. The public is invited to visit at any time to enjoy breakfast, experience the fellowship of members and to learn more about the club.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.
