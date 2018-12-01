STURTEVANT — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is scheduled to stop at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, from 7:20 to 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
The Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The cars are lit with hundreds of thousands of technology-leading LED lights and holiday designs celebrating the spirit of the giving season. And, when it pulls into Sturtevant’s Amtrak depot on Dec. 6, it will stop long enough for its specially equipped boxcar stage to be opened, where performers Willy Porter and The Trews will entertain the crowd with a free concert of popular and holiday music.
Willy Porter, of Milwaukee, continues on a musical odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums and multiple continents. His songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles and triumphs of human existence. The Trews are a Canadian hard rock band from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, consisting of vocalist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek and drummer Chris Gormley.
Nonperishable food items and monetary donations will be collected for local food banks.
This is the 19th year the Holiday Train is returning to the rails to raise money, food and awareness for food banks and hunger issues across Canada and the United States. Since its launch in 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised close to $14.5 million and collected 4.3 million pounds of food for North American food banks.
The Depot party
The Depot tavern, 11402 Highway G, Caledonia, and Parker Power Equipment will host its annual holiday train viewing party at 6 p.m. complete with carolers, Santa Claus, hot chocolate and cookies. The Gifford Children’s Choir and Case High School Dickens Carolers will entertain the crowd. Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be accepted for the Racine County Food Bank.
Other stops
Other Holiday Train stops in southeastern Wisconsin include:
- Milwaukee — Amtrak Depot, 433 W. St. Paul Ave., 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
- Wauwatosa, Harwood Avenue Crossing, 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7.
The full CP Holiday Train schedule can be found at www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-united-states.
