CHOO! CHOO!

Holiday Train to return to Racine County Dec. 8

HOLIDAY TRAIN

Meghan Patrick performs in December 2019 during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

 Photo by Gregory Shaver

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be returning again this year, after missing the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Racine County stops are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.

First, from 7-7:30 p.m., the train is scheduled to make its annual stop at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant. Then, at 8:15 p.m., it will make its second-ever at the railroad crossing at Highway G in Caledonia, near The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.

More Wisconsin stops are planned for Dec. 9 in Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Columbus. On Dec. 10 in Wisconsin, the Holiday Train is scheduled to stop in Portage, the Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse.

The Holiday Train has been a transcontinental staple along railroad tracks from the west coast to the east in the U.S. and Canada.

Each year, Canadian Pacific collects food donations for the food banks of the communities it operates in, with dozens of annual Holiday Train stops being the centerpiece for those collections. This year, donations will again be going to the Racine County Food Bank.

At each stop, live music from recording artists is performed from a stage on the train. At the two Racine County stops this year, scheduled to perform are folk-rocker Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott, a pop-country artist who performed the last time the train was in Racine County three years ago.

In 2021, in the absence of the Holiday Train, The Depot and Raymond School collaborated to collect about two tons of donations for the food bank.

According to Canadian Pacific, the Holiday Train has raised more than $15 million and collected more than 5 million pounds of food since 1999.

