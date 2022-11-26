RACINE — The 35th annual Holiday Love Lights ceremony, open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Ascension All Saints Health Pavilion lobby, 3801 Spring St. The ceremony will feature the simultaneous lighting of the indoor and outdoor Christmas trees. The Case High School Master Singers will provide festive music. Refreshments will follow.
Holiday Love Lights ceremony set Dec. 6
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — As they did last year, Mark Francois and his family are planning to conduct a charity drive Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, in the p…
I grew up knowing I was "Indian,” but I really didn't know much more than that. You see, my mother's father, my grandfather, died when my mom was a senior in high school. I never had the chance to meet him. What I do know about him were memories my mom shared over the years.
RACINE — Four women will compete for the title of Miss Racine 2023 when the Miss Racine Competition is held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Pr…
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will be offering a great lineup of events to wrap up the end of 2022.
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No ac…
RACINE — The 13th annual Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks free Thanksgiving Day feast will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at…
"The Fabelmans" allows Steven Spielberg to turn his coming-of-age memories into what amounts to a super-director origin story, recalling both his complicated family life and early love of movies and filmmaking. It's a deeply personal chronicle from one of cinema's greatest talents, yielding a movie that features wonderful moments within a somewhat scattered narrative.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation.
Q: Is this the first season of "Dancing With the Stars" with no athletes dancing?
RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is home to numerous community-based organizations and government programs that improve the quality of life of it…