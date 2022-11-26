 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday Love Lights ceremony set Dec. 6

  • 0

RACINE — The 35th annual Holiday Love Lights ceremony, open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Ascension All Saints Health Pavilion lobby, 3801 Spring St. The ceremony will feature the simultaneous lighting of the indoor and outdoor Christmas trees. The Case High School Master Singers will provide festive music. Refreshments will follow.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandpa Time: Keeping cultural history alive

Grandpa Time: Keeping cultural history alive

I grew up knowing I was "Indian,” but I really didn't know much more than that. You see, my mother's father, my grandfather, died when my mom was a senior in high school. I never had the chance to meet him. What I do know about him were memories my mom shared over the years.

'The Fabelmans' is Steven Spielberg's super-director origin story

"The Fabelmans" allows Steven Spielberg to turn his coming-of-age memories into what amounts to a super-director origin story, recalling both his complicated family life and early love of movies and filmmaking. It's a deeply personal chronicle from one of cinema's greatest talents, yielding a movie that features wonderful moments within a somewhat scattered narrative.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News