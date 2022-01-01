Holiday Love Lights Campaign raises over $70,000

RACINE — The annual Holiday Love Lights campaign conducted by the All Saints Volunteers was a rousing success with more than $70,000 raised across the Ascension South Region which includes the All Saints, Franklin and St. Francis campuses.

“The community did not let our volunteers down in their 34th year of holding this event,” said Cindy Clemens, volunteer director. “An added measure of success was due in large part to the significant contributions physicians made through their leadership bodies; the All Saints Medical Executive Committee, the St. Francis Medical Executive Committee and the Franklin Campus Leadership Committee. We are just thrilled with this support.”

The funds raised will benefit the new Cancer Assessment and Risk Evaluation Program, the first comprehensive high-risk cancer prevention program in the state.

The All Saints Foundation has also partnered with the All Saints Medical Executive Committee to create a new scholarship with their gift. Starting in 2022, All Saints ICU associates who wish to enhance their education and expertise relevant to critical care medicine will be able to submit applications for access to scholarship funds supporting this pursuit.

“This scholarship acknowledges the sacrifices and dedication our associates have shown in their care of critically ill patients in our ICU, especially under the unprecedented circumstances of the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Kaye-Eileen Willard, Ascension All Saints chief of staff. “We are so incredibly proud of our team of associates and this volunteer effort and it is an honor to be able to support both by participating in this annual tradition.”

