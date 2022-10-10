 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday Love Lights Campaign marks 35th year

RACINE — The All Saints Volunteers will hold its annual Holiday Love Lights campaign to benefit the Cancer Prevention and Wellness program, the first high-risk, comprehensive cancer prevention program in the state.

The public can join the volunteers in their fight against cancer through a purchase of a light or lights which will decorate the large evergreen tree located outside the hospital’s entrance at 3801 Spring St. People can purchase lights to honor or remember family and friends, living and deceased, or pay tribute to essential workers and those who keep us safe. Names will be on display in the lobby of the Spring Street campus until the new year.

Light purchases are due by Nov. 11. Lights are $10 per light, five lights for $25, 12 lights for $50 or 35 lights for $100. The Holiday Love Light Tree Lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Health Pavilion lobby.

Information brochures/purchase forms are available in the Ascension hospital and clinic lobbies or upon request through the Volunteer Office via email at patricia.brekke@ascension.org. To have one mailed, call 262-687-8070.

