Holiday food basket program under way

RACINE — The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. (RKCAA) will serve as the clearinghouse for the holiday food basket program, a joint effort between the Racine County Food Bank, City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools and businesses.

Applications will be accepted online or via phone through Dec. 10. Go to rkcaa.org or call 262-637-8377. Poverty guidelines will be used to establish eligible citizens. Holiday baskets will be distributed on a first-come basis.

Businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools or private citizens who would like to help a family by providing a food basket through RKCAA or by delivering it to a family can call RKCAA and they will be provided with family names.

To make a monetary donation, make check payable to Holiday Food Basket and send to Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402; or go to rkcaa.org and click on the donate icon.

Anyone wishing to donate food may drop it off at RKCAA or call the number above and schedule an appointment with RKCAA for food pickup.

