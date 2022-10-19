Holiday Food Basket Program application deadline Dec. 9

The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. (RKCAA) will serve as the clearinghouse for the Holiday Food Basket Program, a joint effort with the Racine County Food Bank, City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools and businesses.

Holiday baskets will be distributed on a first-come basis.

The Community Action Agency will accept applications until Dec. 9. Applications should be submitted online at rkcaa.org and/or via phone intake at 262-637-8377. Poverty guidelines will be used to establish eligible citizens.

Businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools or private citizens who would like to help a family by providing a food basket through RKCAA or by delivering it to a family can call the above number for family names. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may send a check payable to “Holiday Food Basket” to: Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402. Or, go to rkcaa.org and click on the donate icon.

Anyone wishing to donate food may drop it off at RKCAA or call the number above and schedule an appointment with RKCAA to pick up the food.