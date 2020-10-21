Holiday food basket program accepting applications

RACINE — The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. (RKCAA) will serve as the clearinghouse for the Holiday Food Basket Program. It is a joint effort with the Racine County Food Bank, City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools and businesses.

The deadline for submitting applications is Dec. 7. To submit an application, go to rkcaa.org or call 262-637-8377. Poverty guidelines will be used to establish eligible citizens and baskets will be distributed on a first-come basis.

Businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools or private citizens who would like to help a family by providing a food basket through RKCAA, or by delivering it to a family, are asked to call the above number and they will be provided with family names.

To make a donation, make check payable to Holiday Food Basket and send to Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402, or go the website and click on the donate icon.

Anyone wishing to donate food may drop it off at RKCAA, 2113 N. Wisconsin St., or call the above number and schedule an appointment for the pickup of food.

