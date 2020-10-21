 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday food basket program accepting applications
0 comments

Holiday food basket program accepting applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. (RKCAA) will serve as the clearinghouse for the Holiday Food Basket Program. It is a joint effort with the Racine County Food Bank, City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools and businesses.

The deadline for submitting applications is Dec. 7. To submit an application, go to rkcaa.org or call 262-637-8377. Poverty guidelines will be used to establish eligible citizens and baskets will be distributed on a first-come basis.

Businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools or private citizens who would like to help a family by providing a food basket through RKCAA, or by delivering it to a family, are asked to call the above number and they will be provided with family names.

To make a donation, make check payable to Holiday Food Basket and send to Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402, or go the website and click on the donate icon.

Anyone wishing to donate food may drop it off at RKCAA, 2113 N. Wisconsin St., or call the above number and schedule an appointment for the pickup of food.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On
Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News