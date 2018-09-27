RACINE — The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. will serve as the clearinghouse for the Holiday Food Basket Program.
The program is a joint effort with the Racine County Food Bank, City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools and businesses.
The Racine Area Community Action Agency Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin St., will begin taking applications Oct. 1. The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 30. Individuals must apply in person and will be required to provide a picture ID, verification of household size, proof of current address and information regarding household income. Poverty guidelines will be used to establish eligible citizens.
Holiday Baskets will be distributed on a first-come basis.
Businesses, churches, civic organizations, schools or private citizens who would like to help a family by providing a food basket through RKCAA or by delivering it to a family can call RKCAA at 262-637-8377 and will be provided with family names.
Anyone wishing to donate money may submit a check payable to Holiday Food Basket, c/o Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin St., Racine, WI 53402, or go to the website, www.rkcaa.org, and click on the donate icon in the left hand column.
Anyone wishing to donate food may drop it off at RKCAA or call the number above and schedule an appointment with RKCAA to pick up the food.
For more information, call Zeke Leo at 262-637-8377, ext. 107.
