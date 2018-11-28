Try 1 month for 99¢

STURTEVANT — Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., is offering a Holiday Classics Film Series Dec. 1-13.

The cinema will bring back yuletide favorites back to the big screen for an admission price of $5. Dates and titles are:

  • Dec. 1-6 Films: “Elf," "Home Alone," "It's a Wonderful Life."
  • Dec. 7-13:“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “The Polar Express” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

To purchase tickets, go to www.MarcusTheatres.com/HolidayClassics.

