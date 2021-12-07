Holiday book giveaway Dec. 18 at Festival Hall

RACINE — The 19th annual Cops ‘N Kids holiday book giveaway will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

This free event for children includes free books and a visit with Santa.

Special guests available may include the Racine Police Department K9s, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement officers and fire department personnel. Also in attendance will be Julia M. Witherspoon, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center Inc. founder; Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler III and his son, LeRoy Butler IV; and Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson. Children can have their books autographed by the special guests.

People should bring their own bags for books. The Junior League of Racine will provide gift wrapping.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0