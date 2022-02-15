 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hogs for Heroes will gift six motorcycles to injured veterans

Hogs for Heroes, a Wisconsin-based charity, is now accepting applications from injured Wisconsin veteran riders for their next six Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which will be gifted in May-July.

“We proudly gifted a record six bikes in 2021; and, to start off our 2022 season, we will be selecting the first six of eight Wisconsin Veteran riders to receive this healing gift and return to riding during the May-July timeframe,” said Kevin Thompson, Hogs for Heroes president.

Submissions must be postmarked by March 5. All application materials can be found at hogsforheroeswi.org, under the “Application and Selection” tab.

The second and final application period of 2022 will open in May. All qualified applications not selected in the first wave will be held for reconsideration alongside all new applications received in the second wave of the year.

“We are working to help those injured veterans who once had a passion for riding and now find themselves without the means or ability to have a bike in their life,” said Thompson. “Getting back on the road has been powerful healing for our 22 recipients and we encourage Wisconsin veteran riders who have been injured in the course of active duty, and are longing to return to riding, to apply as this program is for them.”

