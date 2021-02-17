Hogs for Heroes to gift three motorcycles

MADISON — Hogs for Heroes, a Wisconsin-based charity, is now accepting applications from injured Wisconsin veteran riders for its three Harley-Davidson motorcycles to be gifted in May to July.

Hogs For Heroes offers “wind therapy” as alternative therapy and provides a motorcycle as the life-changing tool.

"We are working to help those injured Veterans who once had a passion for riding and now find themselves struggling— mentally and physically— and without the means or ability to have a bike in their life,” said Kevin Thompson, Hogs for Heroes president. “Getting back on the road has been powerful healing for our 16 recipients and we encourage Wisconsin veteran riders who have been injured in the course of active duty, and are longing to return to riding, to apply as this program is for them.”

Hogs for Heroes is a Wisconsin nonprofit dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered by Wisconsin veterans during the course of active duty, through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. It was founded in 2015 in Madison by Kevin and Audra Thompson, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Michelle Thompson, with the belief that there is a long-standing tie between our military, its service members and the therapeutic benefits of motorcycle riding.

Submissions must be postmarked by March 20. Application materials can be found at hogsforheroeswi.org under the Application and Selection tab.

