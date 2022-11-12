History of North Beach is topic of Education Night program

RACINE — Thanks to the foresight and determination of city officials more than 100 years ago, Racine has one of the best freshwater beaches in the United States.

Preservation Racine member Pippin Michelli will tell the story of how leaders in Racine rescued North Beach from being an industrial wasteland and transformed it into the beloved beach and park we enjoy today during the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society’s next Education Night. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Michelli will talk about the early days of North Beach; the ships that passed, docked, or were wrecked by it; and the cast of colorful local characters who had a hand in its development, including Racine’s mayor at the time, Peter Nelson, entertainer Reggie Freeman, and brewery owner William Weber. She’ll also show memorabilia from the Weber Brewery, which was located on the bluff above North Beach from 1870 to 1912.

A rescuable beach

Michelli, who is a professor of medieval art history at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, began digging into the history of North Beach several years ago. She applied her research sleuthing skills to piece together the fascinating story of how the beach and surrounding park came to be.

In the early 1900s, the harbor area just south of North Beach “ran the risk of being ruined by industry,” Michelli says. “Beyond those three blocks, North Beach was still fairly beachy and still used and rescuable.”

In 1909, Mayor Nelson and other city officials bought the land immediately surrounding North Beach and developed it into a park. The bluff was graded, a large bath house where beachgoers could change was built and a life-saving station was established.

North Beach Park was one of a series of green public area developed in Racine during that time.

“Mayor Nelson went on quite a crusade to establish a park system in Racine,” said Michelli. North Beach was part of a whole system of parks and boulevards in Racine.”

Music and skating

After it was developed, North Beach quickly became a popular bathing and entertainment spot. Singer and songwriter Freeman took over an old concrete block factory near the beach and built a ballroom and a roller rink that existed until it burned down in 1949.

In the years between 1909 and the late 1940s, North Beach was a popular spot for swimming, socializing, roller skating, dancing and listening to music.

Although the roller rink and ballroom are long gone, North Beach is still one of Racine’s premier outdoor attractions. North Beach was certified as a Blue Wave clean beach in 2004. In 2015 was included in USA Today’s list of 51 Great American Beaches and last year was named Best Beach in Wisconsin by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

“It’s a nice beach, and it’s nice to know the history of it,” Michelli says.

The cost is $5 to attend the program. To register, email rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135. Those watching online can pay by going to rlamps.org, clicking on “donate” at the bottom of the page and paying via PayPal.