History of Lincolns in Wisconsin is topic of book

Why did you write the book? Abraham Lincoln is now the most written about human being next to Jesus Christ. In all of the literature, there has never been a volume published about the Wisconsin connections to Lincoln and his wife. In fact, only a few books even mention the fact that they were in the state at all. Lincoln spoke at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee (and also at Beloit and Janesville) a year before he was elected to the presidency. Mary Lincoln spent nearly two full summers in Wisconsin visiting Racine and Waukesha during her widowhood. Details about any of these episodes are never included in their biographies. So, I am proud to say that this book is the first of its kind in Lincoln literature.