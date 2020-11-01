History of Lincolns in Wisconsin is topic of book

Name: Steven K. Rogstad
Age: 61
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: Native of Racine
Occupation: Director of development for the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center in Sheboygan Falls.
Title of book and publisher: “Lincoln Among the Badgers: Rediscovering Sites Associated with Abraham and Mary Lincoln in Wisconsin,” Sheboygan County Historical Research Center
Synopsis of book (plot): This volume is a history book, travel book and coffee table book all rolled into one. It chronicles the known visits Abraham and Mary Lincoln made to Wisconsin in their lifetimes. Abraham was here in 1832 and 1859, while Mary came twice in 1867 and once in 1872. The book also identifies monuments and markers to the Lincolns in the state. It also tells the stories of five people who were connected with the Lincolns who are buried in the state. This is a book about Wisconsin connections to the Lincolns and identifies buildings, sites, monuments and unusual places you can still visit that have a Lincoln presence.
Is this your first book? Yes, although I have edited two previous books and wrote introductions to two others, all of which are associated with the subject of Abraham Lincoln and the American Civil War. I have also authored booklets, articles and reviews.
Why did you write the book? Abraham Lincoln is now the most written about human being next to Jesus Christ. In all of the literature, there has never been a volume published about the Wisconsin connections to Lincoln and his wife. In fact, only a few books even mention the fact that they were in the state at all. Lincoln spoke at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee (and also at Beloit and Janesville) a year before he was elected to the presidency. Mary Lincoln spent nearly two full summers in Wisconsin visiting Racine and Waukesha during her widowhood. Details about any of these episodes are never included in their biographies. So, I am proud to say that this book is the first of its kind in Lincoln literature.
How long did it take you to write the book? I started thinking about writing this book more than a decade ago. There have been three separate phases for this book. The first phase was determining what the overall theme would be and establishing criteria for inclusion. I actually wrote three essays for the book before deciding they did not meet my own criteria, and chose not to include them. The writing itself, the second phase, took about a year and a half. I finished the final essays earlier this year at home during the pandemic while the center was closed. The third phase, which really ran concurrent with the writing phase, was selecting and organizing all the images for the book, writing the captions and determining page layout. The entire project has taken two years.
How did you get interested in writing? I have been interested in writing since I was a child. My mother bought me old used Remington typewriters for me to peck out stories on when I was about 10 years old and pretending to be a journalist. I had great English teachers at Park High School, who always encouraged me to write and to perfect my writing. I find writing hard work, and I am always trying to write history in a way that people will find educational, entertaining and entrancing. For me, writing is like going to the gym or using a foreign language: you have to do it regularly or you lose your edge and find it difficult to start again.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book can be purchased on Amazon or at schrc.org.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: schrc.org.
If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or via fax at 262-631-1780.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!