History group seeks cemetery information

WATERFORD — The Explore Waterford Historic Sites Committee is currently working with the Wisconsin Lutheran College Department of Anthropology to restore Old Settlers Cemetery and honor those laid to rest by sharing their stories with the public.

The historic and sacred site, located on the west side of North Jefferson Street, has long been neglected, with grave markers buried, broken and vandalized. Many are unaware that it is the resting place for Village of Waterford’s earliest European settlers.

Volunteers leading the project are seeking information, photos, maps and other documents about the cemetery and its occupants. The committee is especially looking for relatives and friends who can help identify the deceased. Obituaries, family Bibles, journals, photos and vital records are most appreciated, but verbal accounts are also welcome.

Information provided will be scanned to aid in research, then returned, unless providers wish to donate items. To share, contact Judy Gambrel, committee chairwoman, at rwjudy@aol.com or 815-289-0003.

For more information about the cemetery, including known burials and reinterments to other cemeteries, visit explorewaterford.com, click on Community then Legacy of Waterford.

