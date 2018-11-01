ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Historical Society is offering a free program titled "The 1911 Du Pont Power Plant Explosion and its effect on Southeastern Wisconsin" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St. Doors open at 1 p.m.
It will be presented by Don Sheldon, president of the Kenosha County Archeology Society. Refreshments will be served after the program.
