RACINE — Mark Hertzberg, a Racine photographer and author, recently received one of the seven prestigious 2019 Wright Spirit Awards.
The nationally-nominated honors were presented on Oct. 5 at a gala dinner in Los Angeles. The Wright Spirit Awards were established in 1991 by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy to honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to preserving visionary architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy. Awards are presented in the categories of private individual, public entities, professional service, and special honors to recognize extraordinary efforts. Hertzberg was the sole recipient for this round in the professional category.
Hertzberg is the retired director of photography for The Journal Times. He has lectured extensively across the country on Wright’s buildings with an emphasis on the architect’s work in Racine. Hertzberg was honored an author, photographer and advocate for helping save the Wright-designed Hardy House in Racine. He was recognized for his advocacy work in Wisconsin and for the way his books — as well the sharing of his extensive photography archive with Wright organizations across the country — exemplifies the definition of this award.
Hertzberg has published four books on Wright’s work, each documented with his photographs of the featured buildings. These publications not only contribute to the scholarship on and broader appreciation of Wright’s work, they also focus national and international attention on Racine as a destination for people who are interested in 20th century architecture and Wright’s work in particular.
Hertzberg’s fourth book, "Frank Lloyd Wright’s Penwern: A Summer Estate," was published this year by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. It focuses on a large summer home built on Wisconsin’s Delavan Lake that Wright designed for a family. The home is still in private hands and Hertzberg’s book provides an intimate look at the residence that is not usually available to the public
Free lecture
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will host Hertzberg for a free illustrated lecture on Penwern at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, during First Fridays in Downtown Racine. Following his talk will be a book signing in the Racine Art Museum Store, which carries all of his Wright publications. The event is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat for the lecture, call RAM at 262-638-8300.
