Here's how you can "Be a Santa" to a local senior this holiday season
Here's how you can "Be a Santa" to a local senior this holiday season

Be a Santa To a Senior

Dennis Erickson, dressed as Santa and a resident at Lincoln School Apartments, 1130 Carlise Ave., presents a gift to fellow resident Trudy Clark a few Decembers ago. Home Instead Senior Care coordinates a Be a Santa to a Senior program throughout its service area.

 Alyssa Mauk

RACINE — Home Instead, a home health care service based in Racine, will again conduct its Be a Santa to a Senior program this year.

While the holidays may look a little different this year, the program’s mission of spreading joy to local seniors will be more important than ever as many are facing increased isolation due to COVID-19.

To participate, members of the community can visit one of three area tree locations through Dec. 4, choose an ornament and fulfill the gift request for a local senior. Program organizers are hoping to collect 300 gifts, which will be safely delivered to seniors ahead of the holidays.

Locations are:

