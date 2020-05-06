Here to Help effort established

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced the launch of Here to Help, a proactive effort to reach families who are facing barriers to services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Amid coronavirus, many residents are in isolation and interacting less with public agencies which assist with essential needs. Residents and families are facing evolving needs and new challenges and must navigate multiple new and existing programs.

Under Here to Help, staff are proactively reaching out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to address whether their essential needs are being met. These needs include rent, food and other basic financial needs; access to resources such as shelter and free meals; mental health counseling; unemployment services; and personal safety, including domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.

Here to Help is in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA. Its staff will be contacting families that are potentially at risk.

Those with questions or in need of services should email HereToHelp@racinecounty.com. People can also go to RacineCountyFamilyResources.com, a one-stop website that contains a variety of information, resources, and a community directory for families and youth needing care.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0