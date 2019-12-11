Here's your chance to perform at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced today that online submissions for up-and-coming artists to perform during Summerfest is now open online at ReverbNation.com through March 1, free with ReverbNation membership.

At least 15 ReverbNation artists will be selected to take the stage during Summerfest. The 11-day event features 12 permanent festival stages and more than 800 artists spanning all genres, from alternative to rock to country, hip hop, classic rock, indie, and everything in between.