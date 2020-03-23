Here are a few options for online worship services in Racine area

In preparation for Sunday services, and in light of Gov. Tony Evers’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, released a selection of online worship services to give residents an opportunity to continue celebrating their faith.
“During these difficult and uncertain times, religious beliefs and practices serve as a comfort. However, with ‘social distancing’ being encouraged and mass gatherings being prohibited, people may be wondering how to practice their faith,” Wirch said.
You have free articles remaining.
Here are several online options:
- Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., Kenosha, records its services and shares them on Facebook.
- Christ Church United Methodist: Sermons and other resources are posted on their website, christchurchracine.com.
- Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington: Services will be live streamed at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings on its Facebook page, website (cross-churc.org) and YouTube channel (Cross Lutheran Church - Burlington). The videos are also saved on all of those channels to be viewed at a later time or date.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church: Podcasts of sermons and devotionals are posted to their Facebook page and website (epiphany-wels.org).
- Fellowship Baptist Church: Sunday morning worship is live streamed and available in recorded form at racinefellowship.org.
- Grace Church: Sunday Worship Service live stream at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/graceinracine. Sermon audio available at graceinracine.com/sermons.
- Living Faith Lutheran Church: Select sermons are posted on the Facebook and YouTube pages.
- Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church: Sunday 10 a.m. service available at obuuc.org and through their Facebook page.
- Racine Islamic Center: Many services are posted on their Facebook page.
- Racine Worship Center: Worship services are live streamed on their Facebook page.
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church homilies are also available in an audio format at sacredheartracine.com/audio-homilies. There is also a weekly podcast “Two Guy and a Gospel,” available at archmil.org/TwoGuys.
- St. Lucy Catholic Church: Sunday 10:30 a.m. Mass available on their Facebook page.
- St. Sebastian Catholic Church: Sunday 10:30 a.m. Mass available on their Facebook page.
- United Lutheran Church: Online Bible study and worship services available on their Facebook page.
Other services
- Every day, the Rev. Dr. Carol Jeunnette of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha, posts devotionals online. Past services are available at lordoflifekenosha.org.
- Catholic services also are televised at 5:30 a.m. on WITI (Fox 6), at 7 and 9 a.m. on WVTV (My24), at 7 and 11 a.m. on EWTN TV, at 9:30 a.m. on WGN. Catholic services are broadcast on the radio at 9 a.m. on WOKY (920 AM).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!