Here are a few options for online worship services in Racine area

In preparation for Sunday services, and in light of Gov. Tony Evers’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, these online worship services have been established to give residents an opportunity to continue celebrating their faith:

Beth Hillel Temple, Kenosha: Services are recorded and shared on Facebook.

Christ Church United Methodist: Sermons and other resources are posted on their website, christchurchracine.com

Cross Lutheran Church, Burlington: Services will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings on its Facebook page, website (cross-churc.org) and YouTube channel (Cross Lutheran Church-Burlington). The videos are also saved on all of those channels to be viewed at a later time or date.

Epiphany Lutheran Church: Podcasts of sermons and devotionals are posted to their Facebook page and website (epiphany-wels.or)

Faithbridge Church: Online services are available at 8:30 a.m. Sundays. They are posted on Facebook, YouTube and faithbridgewi.com.