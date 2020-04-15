Here are a few options for online worship services in Racine area

In preparation for Sunday services, and in light of Gov. Tony Evers’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, these online worship services have been established to give residents an opportunity to continue celebrating their faith:
Beth Hillel Temple, Kenosha: Services are recorded and shared on Facebook.
Christ Church United Methodist: Sermons and other resources are posted on their website, christchurchracine.com
Cross Lutheran Church, Burlington: Services will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings on its Facebook page, website (cross-churc.org) and YouTube channel (Cross Lutheran Church-Burlington). The videos are also saved on all of those channels to be viewed at a later time or date.
Epiphany Lutheran Church: Podcasts of sermons and devotionals are posted to their Facebook page and website (epiphany-wels.or)
Faithbridge Church: Online services are available at 8:30 a.m. Sundays. They are posted on Facebook, YouTube and faithbridgewi.com.
Fellowship Baptist Church: Sunday morning worship is livestreamed and available in recorded form at racinefellowship.org)
First Evangelical Lutheran Church: Sunday services are livestreamed at 8 a.m. For current and archived services, go to firstracine.org.
First Presbyterian Church of Racine: First Presbyterian Church will not be having Sunday services or other church events through May 10. Go to firstpresracine.org.
Grace Church: Sunday Worship Service livestream at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/graceinracine. Sermon audio available at graceinracine.com/sermons.
Grace Lutheran Church: Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. will be livestreamed on their Facebook page.
Holy Communion Lutheran Church: Worship service livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday on its Facebook page, facebook.com/HCLCRacine
Living Faith Lutheran Church: Select sermons are posted on the Facebook and YouTube pages.
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church: Sunday 10 a.m. service available at obuuc.org and through their Facebook page.
Racine Assembly of God: Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/pg/RacineAssemblyofGod. Wednesday night bible study at 6 p.m. on Facebook, women’s bible study at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook, facebook.com/groups/RacineAssemblyofGodWomen.
Racine Bible Church: Worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday and Youth Ministry at 7 p.m. Wednesday is online racinebible.org.
Racine Christian Reformed Church: Sunday worship services posted online via the church website at racinecrc.org.
Racine Islamic Center: Many services are posted on their Facebook page.
Racine Worship Center: Worship services are livestreamed on their Facebook page.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church: Homilies are also available in an audio format at sacredheartracine.com/audio-homilies. There is also a weekly podcast “Two Guy and a Gospel,” available at archmil.org/TwoGuys
St. Lucy Catholic Church: Sunday 10:30 a.m. Mass available on their Facebook page.
St. John’s Lutheran Church: Easter Sunday service will be livestreamed at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Go to the church’s YouTube channel.
St. Sebastian Catholic Church: Sunday 10:30 a.m. Mass available on their Facebook page.
United Lutheran Church: Online Bible study and worship services available on their Facebook page.
Other services
Every day, the Rev. Dr. Carol Jeunnette of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha, posts devotionals online. Past services are available at lordoflifekenosha.org
- Catholic services also are televised at 5:30 a.m. on WITI (Fox 6), at 7 and 9 a.m. on WVTV (My24), at 7 and 11 a.m. on EWTN TV, at 9:30 a.m. on WGN. Catholic services are broadcast on the radio at 9 a.m. on WOKY (920 AM).
