Helping children develop life skills

Learning life skills is an important part of growing up. Children, tweens and teens learn life skills from various places in their lives — parents, schools, and activities. Programs like Extension’s 4-H program emphasize the development of life skills in youth ages 5 to 19. Two very important life skills are perspective-taking and kindness.

Why should children develop perspective-taking skills? Children with better perspective-taking skills are less likely to be involved in conflicts with other children. It helps them know how to behave in social situations, care for others, communicate effectively, solve problems and work together. Understanding what others are thinking also helps children feel more comfortable in new situations.

Take time to listen to your child. When you listen and care about their thoughts and feelings, you demonstrate how to care about another person’s point of view. Over time, children learn how to care about another person’s point of view because they have felt it themselves.

As parents, you can model how to look for and listen to another person’s perspective, explain your own views and talk about your thoughts and feelings, and talk with your children about the possible feelings and thoughts of someone else.

There are many children’s books available to help children gain a better understanding of someone else’s perspective.

An additional life skill that you can help your child develop is kindness. We know from a study that children ages 9 to 11 who practiced kindness had bigger circles of friends because they didn’t see some classmates as different or as outsiders. Practicing random acts of kindness helps children be more thoughtful friends.

Help your child think of age-appropriate “random acts of kindness” they can do with you or alone. Start with nice things to do at home or in the neighborhood such as cleaning the dishes without being asked, putting a note that says something nice under a parent’s pillow, or shoveling a neighbor’s sidewalk or mowing their lawn.

Help your child think about people at school they could do something nice for such as classmates who have only a few friends, teachers, school cooks, custodians or bus drivers.

Help your child think of different kindnesses for different people. For example, one day your child could let someone go ahead of him in the lunch line, the next day your child could sit with a child who eats lunch alone, and another day your child could make a thank you card for the school cooks.

By teaching you child perspective-taking skills and kindness, you are giving them tools they need to build healthy, happy, and successful relationships throughout their lives.

For additional resources on child development from the University of Wisconsin, Division of Extension, go to https://extension.wisc.edu/family.

Youth ages 5-19 are learning and practicing life skills as members of the Racine County 4-H program. For more information on how to join 4-H, contact Extension Racine County via email at uwextension@racinecounty.com.

Jen Reese is a 4-H program educator for Extension Racine County. Email her at jen.reese@wisc.edu.

