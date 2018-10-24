RACINE — Colonial Park has lost its ash trees, almost half of the canopy, to the emerald ash borer. The dead and dying ash trees were logged out last winter leaving stumps and slash and even some bare ground.
Help is needed from members of the community to plant up to 450 trees in the park on Saturday, Nov. 3. Racine Parks staff has basswood, red maple, tamarack, catalpa and hackberry trees ready to put in the ground so that they will be ready to grow and thrive in the spring.
Volunteers will meet at the Steelhead Facility, 2200 Domanik Drive, about 8 a.m. and work until 2 p.m. People can volunteer as long as they like. Work will be done in a light drizzle. Long trousers and sturdy shoes are recommended because footing is uneven. A portable toilet will be on site. Gloves and shovels will be available but people may bring their own.
For more information, email Matthew.Koepnick@cityofracine.org or melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262-639-0918.
