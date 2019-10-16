RACINE — Weed Out! Racine, an all-volunteer organization that aims to maintain the biodiversity of our public spaces and native places by stopping the spread of invasive species, is looking for volunteers to help plant 500 young trees at Colonial Park. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Volunteers should meet at the Root River Steelhead Facility in Lincoln Park (cross the bridge and follow signs).
People should with sturdy shoes and long trousers, and bring drinking water. Tools and gloves will be provided but people may bring their own. A portable toilet will be available.
For more information, call 262-639-0918.
