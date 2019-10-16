{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bane Nelson Inc., 4019 43rd St.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization, looks to curb bedlessness by building beds and delivering them free of charge. The beds come complete with a mattress, pillow, linens and a comforter. It costs about $175 to build and equip a bed.

People to see what a build entails at the open house. Stations will be set up to illustrate what happens in a build and attendees can visit with volunteers to find out what it's like to volunteer.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The goal is to get the 202 kids on the waiting list into a bed by Christmas Eve.

To make a donation or for more information, go to shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-racine-kenosha or call Mike Prudhom at 844-432-2337, ext. 5521.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments