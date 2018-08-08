Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace hopes to build and distribute 140 beds by Christmas for children who do not have a bed.

These volunteer-built beds are set up in the home complete with mattresses, pillows, sheets, pillow cases and  blanket or comforter. Each bed costs $150 fully equipped. The organization is looking for companies and individuals as monetary sponsors.

Volunteers are also needed to help build and/or deliver the beds. Tentative build dates are Sept. 29, and Nov. 24 and 25.

To volunteer or be a sponsor, email Michael.Prudhom@SHPBEDS.ORG or leave a message for the Racine/Kenosha Chapter at 844-432-2337.

Monetary donations can be sent to: Sleep in Heavenly Peace, P.O. Box 81614, Racine, WI 53408.

People who know of children ages 3 to 17 who are in need of a bed can put in a request online at https://www.shpbeds.org/request-bed. They will be put on the list and contacted when beds are available.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments