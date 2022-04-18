 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help plant trees at Colonial Park April 30

RACINE — Volunteers are needed to help plant trees in Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30.

This natural area on the Root River was devastated by the emerald ash borer; it lost about 40% of its canopy to the invasive insect. Weed Out! Racine, in cooperation with the City of Racine, is planting small trees and shrubs to help regrow the canopy, provide food and cover for wildlife and create an enjoyable experience for people that enjoy the park.

Volunteers should park in the lot by the steelhead facility in Lincoln Park, and walk across the bridge into Colonial Park. Suggested clothing is long trousers, sturdy shoes and socks. Volunteers should bring their own drinking water and work gloves. Some shovels will be available but volunteers can bring their own if available.

For more information, email melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262 639-0918.

