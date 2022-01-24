Help out local nonprofits, check out their wish list

EDITOR'S NOTE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation.

Below is a wish list of items and volunteer opportunities from nonprofit organizations in Racine County. They were provided by local nonprofit organizations.

Other nonprofit organizations in Racine County who would like to have their wish lists published here may email them to Community Coordinator Loreen Mohr at: Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Please include contact information and information about where to donate or volunteer. Updated lists should also be sent to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

These organizations offer their thanks to all who have made donations so far.

Giving to the Nations

Giving to the Nations is devoted the alleviation of hygiene poverty and the inability to afford the everyday items. The organization has been providing personal care and household cleaning products throughout the community since 2017. Its current needs are:

Deodorant

Shampoo

Conditioner

Bar soap

Hand soap

Hand sanitizer

Shaving cream

Razors

Body wash

Body lotion

Adult briefs for bladder leaks

Feminine hygiene products

Bandages

Antibiotic ointment

Brush, comb

Diapers

Wipes

Baby ointment

Baby shampoo, bath, Lotion

Dishwashing detergent

Multi-purpose cleaner (liquid)

Disinfecting wipes

Storage bags

Trash bags (13 gallon)

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Laundry detergent

Dryer sheets

Drop off donations at Arise! Christian Stores, 4003 Durand Ave. Call 262-633-8680 for store hours. For more information, go to https://givingtothenations.org.

Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots

Repairable toys for children 12 and younger (these are much-needed)

Games, power cords, adaptors for new and old games systems such as Xbox, Sega, Playstation, Nintendo and Game Boy

Bikes up to 26 inches

Cars and trucks for boys ages 3-8

Games for children up to age 12

Hats and scarves (handmade or store-bought)

Batteries (AA and 9-volt)

Yarn (four-ply)

Cleaning supplies

Books for children 12 and younger

Dolls, any size and Barbies; clothes and accessories for both

Lace trim for doll clothes

Puzzles (up to 750 pieces)

Ribbon (small-size widths)

Elastic (narrow widths)

Velcro (narrow widths)

Hair items for girls younger than 12

Costume jewelry

Old purses (small and medium sizes)

Vanity items (travel size)

Contact Toys for Tots 262-633-1379 on Wednesdays between 8 to 11:30 a.m. for more information. Toys for Tots is located at 800 Center St. Toys and supplies also can be dropped off at any fire station east of the interstate, Kortendick's Hardware and Wells Fargo Bank on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Racine Art Museum

Racine Art Museum is seeking docents to learn and talk about art, socialize and engage with members of the community. Docents serve as valuable guides for scheduled tours, school field trips, free First Fridays and special events at RAM and RAM's Wustum Museum. If interested in becoming a docent, contact Sharon Martinoff at 262-619-3533 or email smartinoff@ramart.org.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse

The Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc. has been empowering adults living with mental illness in the Racine community for over 20 years. It provides social support and self-directed programming that helps its members achieve social, educational, and vocational goals.

Items we could use: Pens, highlighters, sticky notes, hand sanitizer, bathroom cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, hand soap, copy paper, pocket folders, manila folders, receipt booklet (3 part), dry erase markers, office supplies (staples, tape, paper clips etc.), disinfecting wipes, paper plates, plastic silverware, aprons, dishwasher detergent, dish soap, vinegar, sandwich bags, gallon bags, coffee, envelopes and Forever stamps.

RFC is located at 2000 17th St., Racine. For more information, call 262-636-9393 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and ask for Marisol Salazar.

Scherrer Cares Buddy Bench Program

The Scherrer Cares Buddy Bench Program exists to support Wisconsin schools in their anti-bullying efforts by providing students a tool to build and foster friendships.

Scherrer Cares donates customized buddy benches to schools at no cost through fundraising and community support, and we need your help! Our biggest fundraiser is our annual golf outing held every June in which all proceeds go directly toward placing buddy bench into schools. The following items are needed and would be greatly appreciated at any time:

Gift cards of any kind to be used as prizes and/or auction items

Any other desirable items for our live/silent auction (signed memorabilia, electronics, tickets, gift baskets, etc.)

Volunteers for the day of the golf outing

You can also give a direct donation of money at any time by visiting the Scherrer Cares webpage at www.scherrerconstruction.com/scherrercares. Then, click on the “PayPal Donate Now” button.

Any questions regarding a donation, our annual golf outing, or about the program itself, please email buddybench@scherrerconstruction.com.

Chrissy's K-9 Kastle Corp.

Chrissy’s K-9 Kastle is a nonprofit dog rescue. Dogs are provided with necessary medical care including spaying and neutering services. We work diligently to further educate the public, especially children on the importance of pet sterilization and the humane treatment of all animals. We teach dogs early socialization.

Donations can be picked up and/or dropped off by calling 262-880-0567 and leaving a voicemail or text. We have volunteer opportunities for fosters and general office work (from home) which involves making phone calls, helping process applications, making veterinary appointments, follow up phone calls, puppy play and yard work. Our wish list is as follows:

Forever postage stamps, blank thank you cards, business-sized envelopes.

Rugs, blankets, towels

Large plastic containers for food and treats, linens or paperwork

Printer ink(HP 65XL in color & black and HP 61XL in color & black)

Printer paper

Heavy duty lawn garbage bags

Shaved pine of cedar bedding (for horses works best)

Puppy pads

Dog beds

Dish soap, bleach, laundry soap (pet safe for dogs), and other disinfectants

Janitor mops, mop head refills, buckets

Capstar flea medication, Frontline, heartworm preventative, De-wormer (such as Panacur)

Nail clippers, brushes/combs, leashes, collars, toys, dog shampoo, ear cleaner

Puppy and adult dog food, dog treats

Gift cards for Racine Wisconsin area pet stores, gas stations and home improvement stores

Cement to reinforce along the fence

Drop ceiling tiles

Drywall sheets to finish dog rooms

Van or RV for animal transport

Lincoln Villas North

Lincoln Villas North is a Housing and Urban Development apartment building designed to assist individuals who are on a fixed income. Our wish list includes:

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Kleenex boxes

Hand lotion

Toothpaste and other hygiene supplies

Perfume

Colored pencils

Adult coloring books

Variety bags of snack chips (Doritos, Cheetos, etc.)

Cookies

Soda

Call Michael Stirle at 262-833-0138 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for more information or to make arrangements to make donations.

Racine Area Veterans Center

The Racine Area Veterans Center is in need of:

Contractor benefactors to help with donations of money or time and skills to maintain and update its historic old facility, The Legacy Museum/Veterans Center and former residence of Racine’s founder, Gilbert Knapp.

Donations of pictures, posters, uniforms, artifacts and stories from military/veterans of Racine, so we the museum can feature them in displays.

Donations of frames to present the above.

Donations of mannequins to display different uniforms.

Donations of prize-type items to raffle, silent auction and award at fundraising events.

Volunteers interested in military/veteran history to serve on museum committee; volunteers interested in helping to raise funds for event committee, Volunteers that could help with public relations efforts for the communications committee.

Donations of glass for repair of displays.

To make arrangements to donate, or for more information, contact William F. May at 262-308-2542, benefits.welfare@racineveterans.org or vets21@aol.com.

Careers Industries

Careers Industries enriches the lives of people with disabilities through work, care and community. We also help local organizations and businesses meet their business and staffing needs.

Metal filing cabinets (4-5 drawers)

Speedway gas cards

Gift cards to Michaels, Hobby Lobby, JoAnne Fabrics

Gift cards to Walmart and Dollar Tree Store

Men and women’s underwear, large and extra large sizes (in the store packaging)

Hand sanitizer

Kleenex tissues

Glue sticks

Paint brushes for artwork

Acrylic paints and paper

Watercolor paints

Canvas for paintings (all sizes)

Construction paper

Hand lotion (large bottles with pumps)

Hand sanitizer (large bottles with pumps)

Items can be delivered to Careers Industries, 4811 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 262-752-4100 for more information.

Hospitality Center

The Hospitality Center provides Racine’s largest meal program and offers hospitality without agenda to all in need of shelter, friendship, food and safety during the daytime hours. Volunteers and donations keep us running!

The Hospitality Center is open at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. A community meal is also held on the last Thursday of the month from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.

Center needs:

10-ride bus passes for participant use to attend appointments, travel to and from work.

Cans of ground coffee

Donations of fresh fruits and vegetables

Quarters for our bi-monthly Laundry Love program

Individual snacks (chips, Doritos, Fritos, etc.)

Men's jeans in all sizes

Volunteers! Especially delivery drivers and help on Fridays.

Donations may be dropped off at the Hospitality Center at 614 Main St. (corner of Seventh and Main) on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please contact Seth Raymond at 414-379-2228 or seth@hospitality-center.org for further information.

Hospice Alliance

Hospice Alliance provides hospice care “wherever a patient calls home” — a private residence, residence of a loved one, assisted living facility, nursing homes and in our 24/7 residential care facility. As a nonprofit community hospice, we provide care for all people, regardless of ability to pay. Hospice Alliance is the only hospice provider in Southeast Wisconsin to earn the national Hospice Honors and Hospice Honors elite award in back-to-back years.

$5 and $10 gift cards (for Hospice House groceries, gas for volunteers who pick up/deliver items for families.

Gardening store gift certificates (to replace shrubs and flowers in our Hospice House garden)

Fiberglass or aluminum 10- or 12-foot step ladder (for painting and repairs)

Wheeled laptop computer bags (used for patient visits)

Memory bear supplies — buttons, five or six to a card, 5/8-inch-ribbon, fiberfill

Gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics for the purchase of scarves and pipe cleaners (for dance and art therapies)

Ipods and iTunes gift cards (for our Music of the Soul) program

Please drop off donations at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin 53158 or call 262-652-4400 for pick-up. To learn about volunteer opportunities with Hospice Alliance, contact Jill Hickson at 262-652-4400 or jill.hickson@hospicealliance.org. For more information, go to www.hospicealliance.org.

Dress for Success

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 145 cities in 21 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than 925,000 women work toward self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

What we need:

Monetary donations of any size are appreciated

Gift cards to purchase office supplies and general supplies

Purses in neutral tones/black, brown, tan

Shoes/low to mid heels or flats — closed toed — all sizes, but especially sizes 5-6 and 9-12

Lint brushes/rollers

Plastic storage bins/all sizes

Portable lightweight full-length mirrors

Small portable CD player

4- to 6-foot lightweight folding tables

Forever postage stamps

Paper goods: Napkins, paper towels, toilet tissue, Kleenex, paper plates, plastic cutlery, coffee cups

Tote bags — recycled grocery-type canvas bags

Easels for signage

Lucite stand up frames — 8 by 10

Storage cabinet (prefer Rubbermaid type) that locks

Call YWCA’s Dress for Success program to schedule a donation drop-off appointment. Please call 262-898-5530, Option 2.

Eco-Justice Center

Rooted in hope, the Racine Dominican Eco-Justice Center is dedicated to environmental education and care of Earth in a context of community, contemplation, creativity and cultivation.

Items on the center's wish list include:

6-foot wide rolls of chicken wire

1-inch hardward cloth (just a 3x6 foot piece)

DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion batteries

Hardware store gift cards

Long-handled cobrahead garden hoes

5-gallon buckets

Splitting maul

"Forever" postage stamps

Pine chip animal bedding

Large Rubbermaid tubs

Large garden cart

Donations are appreciated and accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia. To confirm that items are needed, call 262-681-8527. Center staff can pick up larger items, if needed.

Woof Gang Rescue Inc.

Woof Gang Rescue Inc. is a nonprofit, no-kill, all-volunteer dog rescue in Racine dedicated to rescuing dogs in public shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to overpopulation, as well as those in danger of abuse or neglect. Dogs are spayed or neutered, current on all shots and microchipped prior to placing in foster homes while waiting to be adopted. Options for donating include Paypal (woofgangrescue@gmail.com) and Amazon.

Items needed are:

White Copy Paper

Paper towel

Puppy food

Bleach

Wire crates (medium and large)

Postage stamps

Kong toys

Canned dog food

Gas cards (used for transport of dogs).

Items can be shipped or dropped off at Woof Gang Rescue Inc., 1535 Layard Ave., Racine, WI, 53403, or call Nancy Feest, fundraising coordinator, at 262-939-4460 to arrange for pickup of items that cannot be shipped. Volunteers and foster homes are always needed. For more information, call Feest or go to woofgangrescue.com.

Siena Retreat Center

The mission of the Siena Retreat Center is to nurture a healing and holistic spirituality in an environment of joy, peace and beauty.

Below is a list of items that would be appreciated as donations to The Siena Retreat Center.

Art supplies

Gift cards to Hobby Lobby, Michaels, JoAnn Fabrics, Menards, Lowe's & Home Depot

Pens

Pocket folders

Postage stamps

Postcard stamps

Bubble wrap

Votive candles

Long lighters

Copy paper

Donations may be dropped off at 5637 Erie St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call the front desk at 262-898-2590.

Faith, Hope & Love

Faith, Hope & Love is a nonprofit program providing support to children in crisis in southeastern Wisconsin. We deliver Duffels for Kids filled with personal care and comfort items to law enforcement, homeless shelters, domestic abuse shelters, foster care and local schools. BlastPacks filled with fun, entertaining items for children visiting parents who are incarcerated. Santa's Workshop — providing Christmas presents to children in Racine County foster care.

Items needed are:

Flashlights

Coloring books

Colored pencils

New pajamas (adults small-XL)

travel size toiletries

Board books

For more information, call Heather Lojeski at 262-902-0556 or go to www.fhlforkids.org. Donations can be dropped off at 2314 LaSalle St.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin's mission is to assist homeless and at risk veterans strive for normalcy in life by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.

Items most needed are:

Nonperishable food items — Pancake mix, syrup, ketchup/mustard, tuna, jelly, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit and ravioli/canned spaghetti.

Toiletry items — Toilet paper, Kleenex, soap, shampoo, deodorant, Q-tips, razors and shaving cream.

Household items — All small appliances, kitchen table with chairs, coffee maker, hand mixer, vacuum, couch and coffee table.

Donations may be dropped off 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St., Racine. For more information or to make arrangements for pickup of donations, call 262-221-8350 or visit http://vetsoutreachwi.us/help/.

The John XXIII Educational Center

John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick's Parish, offers programs for sixth- through 12th-grade students in an effort to prepare them for success in high school so that they can graduate with various career choices and with the leadership skills necessary to become leaders in the Racine community.

Supervised study hall, individual mentoring and tutoring sessions are offered Monday through Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. and from 6:30-8 p.m. John XXIII Educational Center is open to children of all religious affiliations and racial backgrounds. A minimal cost of $25 per semester or other in kind donations are requested to help defray the cost of supplies and materials. Outreach sessions are offered during the school day in area middle schools.

Items that would be greatly appreciated include:

Healthy individually wrapped snack items

White copy paper

Office supplies: Staplers, staples, sticky notes, etc.

School supplies: Folders, notebooks, note cards, etc.

Boxes of Kleenex

Classroom materials: White or colored chalk, electric pencil sharpeners, scientific calculators

Gift cards to Sam's Club, Michaels, Target

Donations may be dropped off at 1101 Douglas Ave. For more information, call 262-898-7250.

Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC)

The mission of the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine.

The REC is in need of the following new or gently-used items:

Canoes

Kayaks

Canoe/kayak paddles

Paddleboat

Lifejackets

Fishing rods

Garden/work gloves

Donations may be dropped off at the REC, 1301 W. Sixth St., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from now until Sept. 25. For weekday drop-offs, contact Laura Schulz at 262-595-2912 or email schulz@uwp.edu to make arrangements.

Burlington Senior Center

The Burlington Senior Center (BSC) serves as a senior activity center. BSC provides the following activities for western Racine, western Kenosha and eastern Walworth County seniors: bridge, euchre, hand & foot, pinochle, sheepshead, bunco, dominoes, crafts, ADRC lunch program, senior sports including volleyball, bowling, softball, Our Harmony Club, jam sessions, parties, trips and more.

Musicians to pay at jam sessions

Volunteers to start new activities for seniors

Facial tissue

Pinochle cards

Supplies — cups, plates, utensils and napkins

Ground decaf coffee and filters

30-gallon trash bags

Standard copy paper

Forever stamps

Richter's Marketplace receipts

Walmart gift cards

Cash

Bingo supplies

For more information, call BSC at 262-716-0329. Donated items may be dropped off at 587 E. State St., Burlington.

Love, Inc.

Thirty to 40 large commercial rolling racks

Industrial vacuum cleaner

Professional name badge laminating machine

Pallet shelving

Cement work

New forklift

Gift cards

Signage

Small shopping carts

Thrift store floor refinishing (cement — strip and stain)

Store display racks

For more information, contact Terri Plachy at Love, Inc., 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, WI 53105 or call 262- 763-6226, ext. 105.

Bethany Apartments

The mission of Bethany Apartments is to provide Transitional Housing to women and children who have suffered from domestic abuse.

Bethany Apartments provides safe, decent affordable housing and opportunities for survivors of domestic abuse to regain their self-esteem, pursue educational opportunities, employment and a new beginning. Bethany Apartments is sponsored by the Racine Dominicans.

Items on our wish list:

Canned tuna

Canned fruit

Spaghetti sauce

Salt and pepper

Diapers, size 4 & 5

Diaper wipes

Lamps (including shades)

Twin-size comforters, blankets and sheets

Soft soap

Mops and brooms

Floor cleaner

Please call 262-633-9446 or email mail@bethanyapartments.org for information on dropping off donations.

Volunteer Center of Racine County

The Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving all of Racine County.

Boxes of easy-peel white labels (Must be Avery, Laser #8160)

Reams of white copy paper (8.5-by-11)

Forever postage stamps

Garbage bags (tall kitchen bags, 13-gallon)

Large 30-gallon-size garbage bags

Large 30-gallon-size blue recycling bags

Paper products like paper towels, napkins, paper plates, tissue

Disinfecting wipes (Clorox)

Bottles of drinking water

Tax-deductible cash donations

Donated items may be dropped off at the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Racine, WI 53406 at the Western Village. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 262-886-9612.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Racine County

Bottled water

Gift cards for any office supply store, Sam's Club, or any local grocery store

Copy paper

Paper towels

Cleaning supplies (call)

Individual-sized snacks for Teen Talk support group

Call 262-637-0582 to arrange a convenient drop-off time at the NAMI Racine County office.

Health Care Network Inc.

To make a donation, contact Alison Sergio 262-632-2400 or drop off donations to the Health Care Network office at 904 State St., Racine.

Office supplies:

Copy paper (8½-by-11) white and all colors

Post-It Notes (all sizes, all colors)

Correction tape

Small paper clips

Ink pens (black, blue, red, green)

Household goods:

Bathroom tissue

Facial tissue

Dish soap

Hand soap — liquid

Paper napkins

Paper towels

Pleated sandwich bags (not zippered bags)

Health products:

Antifungal cream/ointment

Aspirin — low dose (baby aspirin 81 mg)

Cough syrup — sugar-free

Neosporin ointment

Neosporin cream

Pregnancy tests

Preparation-H cream

Saline nasal spray

ACT fluoride rinse

Mouthwash (regular and alcohol-free)

Focus on Community

Focus on Community's mission is to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and inspire healthy life choices. Focus on Community is currently in need of the following items:

Palm size or smaller rocks for the Kindness Rocks Garden Project

Sharpies and outdoor acrylic paint for rocks, all colors

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to Focus, 510 College Ave., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call Gina Wisialowski at 262-632-6200 or go to www.focusracine.org.

HOPE Safehouse

HOPE Safehouse is a nonprofit dog and cat shelter in Racine. Mission: “Working together to help homeless and abused animals.” Our name HOPE stands for “Help for Orphaned Pets through Education.” Our primary goal is to educate the public on the importance of spay/neutering their pets and proper care habits to decrease the number of abandoned and abused animals.

In 2005, HOPE rescued 327 animals from the Hurricane Katrina aftermath, provided them with emergency medical care, shelter and placed them into loving homes with the help of animal lovers in our community. HOPE continues to provide education to the public and food, shelter and medical care to animals in need.

Pet supplies

Dog leashes

Dog Toys

Dog Treats

Payment on medical bills at For Pets Sake, North Shore Animal Hospital or Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center

Kongs or Nylabones for large dogs

Xerox paper

TN450 Toner

HP Photo Smart 6510 ink

Forever stamps

Two-pocket folders

Donations may be dropped off at the HOPE office, 1234 Lathrop Ave. Call ahead for hours, 262-634-4571.

Those interested in volunteering or fostering can apply on our website: www.hopesafehouse.org or may email hopesafehouse@gmail.com.

Racine Literacy Council

The Racine Literacy Council Adult Tutoring Program provides tutoring to adults who want to learn English, improve basic literacy skills, including math, or work toward getting a GED.

The RLC offers small group instruction for citizenship, driver's license testing, conversation classes and computer-assisted learning. Volunteers from the community are trained as tutors to work with adults in the program. Tutors meet with the students for two hours a week, with day, evening and Saturday hours available.

If you are 16 years old or older and interested in becoming a volunteer tutor, go to www.racineliteracy.com or call 262-632-9495 for more information.

Wish list:

Dry erase markers (not washable kind)

Dry erase cleaner (EXPO brand preferred)

Color pens (red, green, blue, purple)

Paper clips (small and large)

Post-It notes (various sizes)

Clorox disinfecting wipes

Paper towel

Kleenex

Forever postage stamps

Amazon.com gift cards

Contact the Racine Literacy Council for more information.

Cops ’N Kids Reading Center

It is the mission of the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center to enable and empower all children to strive toward the fundamental successes in life through recognition of the importance of reading.

The CNK Reading Center is in need of:

New and gently used children’s books

Gloves/mittens for ages 2-12

Monetary donations

Socks for ages 2-12

Backpacks, preschool through sixth grade

Copy paper

Two-pocket folders

Three-prong folders

Two-pocket/three-prong folders

Two-pocket/three-prong plastic folders

Spiral notebooks (wide rule)

Binder dividers (package of eight)

Crayons (Crayola) 16/24 count

Colored markers (Classic/Crayola) 8/12 count

Sharpies (fine/medium point)

Highlighters

Glue sticks (large)

Supply pouches/zippered

Pencil cases/supply boxes

Clorox/Lysol disinfecting wipes

Wet wipes

Three-ring binders (1 inch and 1 ½ inch)

USB Headphones (no earbuds)

Sandwich bags (ziploc quart/gallon)

Kleenex

Paper towels

To arrange for a donation drop off, call Becky St. Martin at 262-939-0107. To volunteer, go to www.cops-n-kids.org and complete the Volunteer Application Form online.

LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin

The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin has been an agent for positive change since 2009 for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Racine, Kenosha and surrounding counties. The LGBT Center is focused on supporting the LGBT community and seeks to provide a safe and empowering environment for LGBT-identified persons in the area, as well as link and integrate with other nonprofit organizations and service providers in order to help clients thrive. Many clients are homeless and some items are used to provide for their needs. The center also offers support groups for individuals, and some items are used to assist some group members. The center offers drop-in hours five days a week.

The following items are needed for some of our clients who otherwise would not have these items available

Nonperishable food items (microwavable food, powdered milk, cereals, oatmeal, etc.)

Journals for writing and drawing (8½-inch-by-11-inch, 5-inch-by-7-inch)

Art supplies

Bottled water

Permanent black markers

Coffee and non-dairy creamer

Toiletries

Winter hats and gloves (male and female)

Forever postage stamps

For more information, email Ida Love at ida@lgbtsewisc.org or Dale Estes at dale@lgbtsewisc.org at the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave., or call 262-664-4100.

Our Harmony Club

Our Harmony Club, with the help of trained volunteers, offers activities and companionship in a group setting to seniors who need assistance or supervision. The club provides the time for the spouse, caregiving child or other family member to attend to their own needs for up to six hours.

Snack-size bags of chips-flavor mix

Snack-size candy bars

Paper plates: large and small

Napkins

Plastic silverware

Cold cups, 6-8 oz.

Envelopes — large no. 10

Envelopes — small 3.5 by 6.5 no. 6

First class stamps

Gift cards for Hobby Lobby

Decaf coffee

Crystal Light drink mix

Call Dawn Vlach at 262-880-5301 or Sue Pettit at 262-716-1998 to arrange for donations or with questions.

Royal Family KIDS — Racine Camp

Royal Family KIDS — Racine Camp is one of an international network of camps, Royal Family KIDS Inc. (www.royalfamilykids.org). In cooperation with Racine County Human Service Foster Care Program, we take children from ages 7 to 11 who have been abused, neglected and/or abandoned to a residential camp for five days each summer. Our goal is to provide positive memories to these children in a safe, fun, secure environment. We are an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that funds the camp through money we raise, as well as, gifts in kind.

Royal Family KIDS — Racine Camp is in need of the following items for our camp:

12-inch baby dolls for cradles that campers make

Gift cards to Walmart

Gift cards for Menards or Home Depot to buy wood for wood projects

Birthday presents — new Barbie dolls, lego sets, remote control cars, baseballs, baseball gloves, games, sunglasses, action figures, craft kits.

Bug spray, sunscreen

Modest children’s swimming suits, sizes 6-16

Water balloons

Gifts of $28 which will give a camper a Playback — an MP3 player preloaded with camp songs and stories

Birthday party decorations for our Everybody’s Birthday Party event

Video camera

Contact Fred or Chris Oertel, directors at 262-639-0480; 262-930-3418 or email croertel@wi.rr.com, or go to www.racine.royalfamilykids.org.

Peace Learning Circles

Peace Learning Circles is a nonprofit, educational organization. Our mission is to promote a culture of peace through education to youth and communities. PLC teaches safe, nonviolent ways to deal with conflicts and differences. We focus on respect, values, teamwork, inclusion, unity, compassion and how to be a peacemaker and peace mentor in homes, schools and communities.

Volunteers facilitators for fourth- and fifth-grade Peacemakers Workshops

Members for our Board of Directors

Committee members, including: fund development, finance, marketing

Gift cards to: Sam's Club/Walmart, Office Depot, OfficeMax, Michaels Arts & Crafts

Cash donations for school and community programs

Volunteer to update PLC website

Volunteers to assemble workshop and program supplies

Cash donations are needed. Send a tax-deductible donation to: Peace Learning Circles, 8712 Third Ave., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. For more information, contact Joe Mangi, president, at 262-945-2612 or email josephmangi@hotmail.com.

Meals on Wheels

Make your day by making a senior smile.

Racine County Meals on Wheels has a need for volunteer drivers.

If you have 1½ hours to spare once a week or when needed, you could help us make sure no senior goes hungry.

A smile, driver’s license, insurance and a reliable car is all that is needed. A gas stipend is offered.

To learn more, contact the Meals on Wheels office at 262-833-8766. For more information, contact Ruth Stauersbol at 262-898-1370.

HALO Inc.

Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization Inc. is a homeless shelter serving up to 120 people each day. Currently, we are in immediate need of the following items:

Cleaning Supplies: window, bathroom/kitchen cleaner (with bleach), dish soap

Paper Products: tissues, paper towel, brown lunch bags, Ziploc bags: sandwich, half-gallon and one-gallon

Scrubby pads, towels, large bath towels and washcloths, kitchen towels, dishcloths

Deodorant, shaving gel, shampoo, conditioner

Scotch tape for tape dispensers, Forever stamps, hand sanitizer, copier paper

Pillows, blankets and twin size sheets (new or gently used)

Women's underwear and bras (especially size 12 and above)

For our Family Program:

Contact paper, construction paper

Diapers in sizes 4, 5, 6

School items or gift cards for school items and clothes

For our Housing Programs:

Sturdy dressers, twin bed frames, gently used pots/pans/dishes/silverware, sofas, chairs, coffee tables and kitchen tables/chairs for housing programs. Because of allergies, no furniture from homes where pets live. Call AJ Jelks with delivery information — 262-633-3235, ext. 233 (for furniture & large items).

Cleaning kits: pail, mop, broom, small vacuum, cleaners/Windex for housing programs.

Adult’s and children’s over-the-counter cold medicine and pain reliever.

Gift cards to local food stores for use to purchase: Basic food needs, spices and items used on a regular basis.

Items NOT ACCEPTED: Leftovers from a rummage sale; old/heavily used shoes & boots; electronics; stuffed animals or toys (take to Toys for Tots); car seats; books; shoes and clothing.

Contact Meagan Sus at 262-498-2348 or email msus@haloinc.org. For current needs, go to www.haloinc.org.

Housing Resources Inc.

Housing Resources Inc. is a HUD-approved agency that provides training for first-time home buyers as well as post-purchase foreclosure-prevention counseling and assistance.

Needed:

Powerpoint project with laptop

Locking legal size file cabinet(s)

Four line phone system

Copy paper

If you would like to make a donation or for information about dropping off donations, contact MaryBeth Aldrich, program manager, at 262-636-8271 or MaryBeth_Aldrich@hri-wi.org.

Loose Ends Sewing and Stitching Group

Loose Ends Sewing and Stitching Group meets weekly (Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Waterford Public Library to sew for local nursing homes and organizations in need of stitched items such as wheelchair/walker totes and clothing protectors. New stitchers are always welcome.

We are a nonprofit group and survive on donations. We are in need of:

Donated material

Thread

Yarn

Batting

Flannel

Cotton

Gently used flannel shirts

Drop off items at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N River St. in Waterford, or send email to cathy.a@rselec.com.

Women's Resource Center

Making A Shelter A Home:

Lamps

End tables

Bedside tables

Area rugs

Indoor plants

Overstuffed chairs

Couches in good repair

Seasonal holiday decorations

Therapeutic aids to healing:

Rhythm items (drums, tambourines, etc)

Self-help books and DVDs

Meditational music on CD

Yoga mats

Barnes & Noble gift cards

Hobby Lobby or Michaels gift cards

Sheepish gift cards (Main Street holistic store)

Art and craft supplies

CD player

Gift cards:

Because of our work with victims who remain in the community, gift cards are always helpful to aid their transition to a single-income family. Gift cards can be purchased at: area grocery stores; area pharmacies; Home Depot or Menards; gas stations OR consider tickets for family fun outings like the movies or bowling.

Children’s items:

Culturally diverse dolls, books and puppets

Art supplies

School supplies

Board games

Puzzle books for all ages

Yard games and outdoor play equipment

Remember! Our kids range in age from infant to 18 — all need fun downtime!

Household items:

Cleaning supplies of all kinds

Paper products

Aluminum foil

Cooking spices

Plastic wrap

Storage bags and containers

Laundry detergent and softener

Light bulbs

Batteries

Buckets, mops, brooms and dustpans

Vacuum cleaners

Toilet brushes

Scrub brushes

Dusting wands

Personal products:

Culturally diverse hair products

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Feminine products

Towels and washcloths

Diapers and wipes

Office items:

Computers (3 years old or newer)

Flatscreen monitors

Copy/fax/scanner

Reams of paper

Office chairs

For more information, including a street address at which to drop off donations, Katy Stephan Cothell at katywrc@sbcglobal.net or 262-633-3233.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra

Reams of white and bright-colored paper (8.5-by-11)

Forever stamps

Gift cards from Office Depot or OfficeMax

Items may be dropped off at the Racine Symphony Orchestra office at 800 Center St. Office hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 262-636-9285 for additional information.

New Day Drum and Bugle Corps

Two 15-passenger vans to transport our children to and from performances and practices.

New horns

Drum heads

Bass drum sticks

Cash donations to purchase these items

Money to purchase new uniforms (about $10,000)

More members to march in parades with the corps

A new permanent home if someone would like to make a donation of a building and some property that are in decent condition.

Contact Renee Heider at buttercupwi1011@hotmail.com or 262-412-6314 to make arrangements to make any donations.

Racine Vocational Ministry Inc.

Racine Vocational Ministry Inc. assists unemployed and under-employed individuals prepare for, find and retain employment. RVM also provides employers with quality ready-to-work employees. For more information about RVM, visit: www.rvmracine.org.

Our current needs include:

Two-pocket folders

File folders

Styrofoam cups

Post-it notes

Colored copier paper (green, blue, other colors)

Matching set of bookshelves

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Printer/photocopier paper

Cleaning supplies (shop broom, dust pan, industrial mop, bucket)

Committee members for the board, including marketing, human resources, resource development and finance.

To donate items, contact Racine Vocational Ministry, 214 Seventh St., Racine, at 262-633-8660 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for more information.

SMILES

SMILES is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to improve the lives of children and adults with special needs through a partnership with horses. The horse is a powerful motivator and participants receive a host of physical and emotional benefits while riding and communicating with their four-legged friends. Virtually anybody can experience positive gains, regardless of age, disability, or current situation, as they are empowered by this large but gentle animal.

Volunteers, 13 years and older, are needed for so many aspects of the program:

Grooming and tacking the horses before classes begin

Leading and/or side walking with the horse and student

Cleaning stalls and barn area

Feeding and unloading hay

No experience is necessary and training is provided.

Not sure about helping in the barn? How about:

Fundraising — special events

Advertising — marketing

Photography

Office help

Cleaning

Yard work

For more information, call Katie, the volunteer coordinator, at 262-882-3470 or email her at volunteer@smiles.Nu.

Below is SMILES' wish list:

Horse/barn supplies:

Soft lead rope

Wintec wide tree 14

Stable forks and barn brooms

Box stall fans

Shavings and hay

English and Western reins

Brushes and clippers

Small youth saddles

Dressage girths

Draft-size fly masks

Joint mobility supplement

Small skid steer

Limestone

Saddle soap

Barn floor sealant

Pyranha fly spray

Bleacher ground preparation

Office supplies:

Copy paper and envelopes

Metal halide bulbs

Avery 5160 labels

Forever stamps

Printing services

Colored hanging folders

Flat-screen monitors

Newer laptop computer

Fundraising supplies and misc.:

Paper plates

Plastic utensils

Paper bowls

Paper towels and Kleenex

Paper cups and coffee stirrers

Anti-bacterial hand soap

Large trash bags

Febreze

Clorox disinfecting wipes

Gift cards

Donations are appreciated for the following:

General operating

Scholarships for those in financial need

Facility improvements

Sponsor a horse

Equipment needs

Endowment fund to secure the future of smiles

Engrave a brick in our patio with your message:

Memorialize loved ones

Honor a veteran

Acknowledge special dates and happenings

Permanently display your business or company name

For questions, visit the SMILES website at www.smilestherapeuticriding.org or call SMILES at 262-882-3470.

Donations can be dropped off at N2666 County Road K, Darien.

Friends of the Library

Friends of the Library needs donations of the following:

Books, fiction and nonfiction for children and adults

Videotapes

CDs

DVDs

Magazines

We do not accept encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest condensed books.

Proceeds from the sale of the donated books fund library programs not covered by the annual budget. Books may be dropped off at the front desk of the library.

Contact the library with any questions or call Hazel Dickfoss at 262-886-9133.

Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus

Baby wipes

Dish soap

Hand sanitizer

Laundry detergent

Dog toys

Dog treats

Cat treats

Donations may be dropped off at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine, Monday through Friday noon to 8 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you have any questions regarding items, programs or volunteer opportunities (we are currently looking for foster volunteers!), please contact us at 262-554-6699 or racine@wihumane.org, or check out www.wihumane.org/racine.aspx.

Senior Companion Program Inc.

A ministry of the Racine Dominicans, the Senior Companion Program is a nonprofit organization whose mission seeks to enhance the quality of life for older adults through socialization, friendship and sharing of information. Volunteers have provided companionship with compassion to the Racine community and surrounding Wisconsin communities since 1978. Volunteers visit lonely or isolated older adults in their homes, in nursing homes or in supportive living facilities.

Grocery gift cards

Pharmacy gift cards

Kleenex

Personal care products

Forever stamps

Cash donations

Large-print word search books

Large-print books

Large-print crossword puzzle books

Donations may be dropped off at Senior Companion Program Inc., 5111 Wright Ave., Racine, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call 262-898-1941 for more information.

River Bend Nature Center

Volunteers

Grants for kid programs

Sponsors for school field trips

Copy paper

Postage stamps

Laminator

Sponge mops

Floor mops

Hot pads, dish towels

Cloth napkins

Pots, pans and serving trays

Forks, knives, spoons

Clear Rubbermaid totes with lids

Paper towels

Hand loppers

Tractor

Canoes & paddles

Cross-country ski equipment

Fishing nets

Donations may be dropped off at the River Bend Nature Center located at 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have any questions regarding items, programs or volunteer opportunities please feel free to call us at 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

ReStore takes donations of the items listed below from contractors, lumber yards and individuals and sells those items to the general public, with proceeds going directly to the local Habitat for Humanity housing fund.

Donations wanted:

Working major appliances

Cabinets and vanities

Good condition furniture

Tools

Solid doors

Framed thermo windows

Lighting

Most home-building materials

For donation information, please call or visit Habitat ReStore at 2302 DeKoven Ave., Racine, during store hours, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 262-898-2929 for more information.

Racine Zoo

Gift cards to Hobby Lobby

Gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics

Gift cards to Michaels

Metal cart with wheels

Laminating machine

Laminating sheets

Fireproof file cabinet

Dry-erase board

Dry-erase markers

Cork board

Office chairs

Scissors

Staplers

Long, durable raincoats

Full-length lockers

Stainless steel, industrial wire shelving with or without casters

Barn and house box fans

Large and small portable animal scales

Multi-tools (Leathermen, etc.)

Paper shredder

Small humidifiers

Step stools

Industrial power washer

Medium and large heavy-duty garbage cans with lids

Hudson hand-held sprayers and hose sprayers

Office garbage cans

Fork attachment for Uni-loader

John Deere Gator with automatic bed, tilt bed or similar cart with cab top

Street sweeper brushes

Farm and ranch hoses

Heavy-duty contractor hoses without lead

Fire hose nozzle to fit contract hoses

Fire hose nozzle to fit ¾-inch hose

Push brooms

Security camera

Freezer

Vacuum cleaner

Items may be dropped off the Zoo office, 200 Goold St. Call 262-636-9189 for more information.

HOPES Center

Toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towel

Copy paper

No. 10 envelopes

Post-It notes

File folders

Stamps

Pens/pencils

Paper clips

Liquid hand soap

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate

Packets of creamer, sugar, artificial sweeteners

Coffee stirrers

Newspaper subscription for reception area

$5 gift cards for Pick 'n Save, Walgreens McDonald’s and Subway

HOPES Center is a Racine Dominican ministry providing counseling, case management and healing arts to the homeless of Racine. Volunteers are always needed and welcome. Donations can be dropped off at 521 Sixth Street in Racine. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sr. Rita via email at rlui@hopescenter.org or by calling 262-898-2940 For more information, visit www.hopescenter.org.

The Arc of Racine

The Arc of Racine is an organization that provides advocacy, support and education to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Volunteers to help with fundraising events

Gift cards to use as door prizes

Cash donations

Used cars, boats for our Car Donation Program (cars will be towed from your location if needed)

To donate, please call our office at 262-634-6303 or email us at info@thearcofracine.org.

Transitional Living Center

The mission of the Transitional Living Center is to provide temporary and timely assistance to those people in need of shelter and living essentials who are willing to accept personal responsibility and the empowerment that goes along with it.

TLC "helps the homeless help themselves." TLC can always use:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

New or gently used bath towels, washcloths, and sheets

Laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets

New pillows

Gas cards

Toothbrushes, soap, toothpaste

Hair brushes

Slippers all sizes adults and children

Diapers and wipes

Layette items

Monetary donations

$125 will provide housing for 15-20 persons per night

Volunteers to drive guests to appointments etc.

Computer paper

High-quality paper for résumés and letters

Donations may be dropped off at or sent to Transitional Living Center, 482 S. Pine St., Burlington, WI 53105. For more information, email tlcburlington@sbcglobal.net or call 262-767-1478.

Shepherds College

Shepherds College is the country’s leading, accredited post-secondary school for students with intellectual disabilities. Donations are used to support the students in their pursuit of a life of independence and inclusion.

Any donations of the following items can be mailed to: Shepherds College, c/o Wish List Coordinator, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 or dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Findley Center located at the same address. We are no longer accepting clothing donations.

For a tour of our campus, contact Scott Perkins at sperkins@shepherdscollege.edu. To discuss volunteer opportunities, contact Becci Terrill at becci@shepherdscollege.edu. For more information, go to shepherdscollege.edu.

Wish List Items:

Outdoor grill

Electric can openers

Wii games rated E

Waffle-makers

KitchenAid stand mixers

Silverware sets

Picnic Tables — sturdy, outdoor-type, new

Bulk wood chips

Bulk landscape stone, 1 inch

School supplies

Fidgets

Educational, recreational, gardening, technology and cooking magazine subscriptions for the Resource Center

Gift cards — Amazon, Menards, Farm & Fleet, fast food restaurants, Woodmans, Piggly Wiggly, Pick n Save, Ikea

Financial donations

Racine Theatre Guild

Gift cards in any amounts to: Best Buy, grocery stores, Home Depot, Office Depot or OfficeMax, Menards, Sam's Club

Volunteers are always needed and welcomed.

Call Joycelyn Fish at 262-633-1250, ext. 105, or via email at joycelyn@racinetheatre.org or stop by 2519 Northwestern Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays. For further information on RTG, visit www.racinetheatre.org.

RADD

The following is a wish list of items for RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled), a nonprofit agency which provides individuals with developmental disabilities the opportunity to develop physical, social, emotional, vocational and leisure skills that can be applied across home, school, work and community settings.

We are dedicated to promoting health and wellness among our clientele and are a long standing Partner Provider of United Way of Racine County.

Queen-size plastic mattress protector covers

Craft supplies for youth and adults

Water balloons

Sports equipment

Large coolers with wheels

Forever stamps

9-by-13 cake pans

Nonstick baking sheets

Contact us at 262-633-0291 to make arrangements for delivery of wish list items, or to learn more about ways in which you can support RADD programs and participants. Visit our website at www.radd-cpa.org to see all that RADD has to offer. RADD is also found on Facebook. RADD is located at 3131 Taylor Ave., Building No. 4, Racine, WI 53405.

Racine Public Library

The mission of the Racine Public Library is to enhance our community’s quality of life by providing information, ideas and creative works.

Adult scissors

Legos

Lego table

Duct tape (any color)

Water colors

Water color paper

Sewing kits

Yarn (any color)

Knitting needles

Acrylic paint

Canvas panels (8-by-10)

Acrylic paint brush sets

Paint Trays

Hammers

Nails

Plywood

Raspberry pi computer

Duplo Legos

Kitchen play set

Toy toolbox

Toy workbench

Thomas trains

Thomas train table

3-D printer

The Racine Public Library is located at 75 Seventh St., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, contact Darcy Mohr at 262-636-9247 or darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info.

Small World Montessori School

Child-sized wheelbarrows

Child-sized gardening tools

Trays

Quality wooden toys

Child-sized wooden furniture

Interesting cultural or historical items

Donations may be dropped off at the school or mailed to the school at 1008 High St., Racine, WI 53402. Call the school at 262-632-6797 to make other arrangements or for more information.

SAFE Haven

SAFE Haven of Racine’s mission is to improve the quality of life for youth and families by providing safe living environments, crisis support and community intervention, and services that focus on basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter. The goal is to help youth achieve results beyond these boundaries in education, self-esteem, employment, problem-solving and life skills.

Volunteers

Garbage bags

Disposable gloves

Laundry and dish soap

Forks, spoons and knives

Toilet, tissue and paper towel

Kitchen and bathroom cleaner

Copy and construction paper

Washable markers, tempera paint, watercolors and brushes

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to SAFE Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call 262-637-9559, email info@safehavenofracine.org or visit www.safehavenofracine.org.

Racine Arts Council — LINK

Since 1997 the Racine Arts Council has been offering the Lonely Instruments Need Kids program (LINK) to support the young people of our community and school music programs throughout Racine County by providing musical instruments to elementary and middle school children who are financially unable to purchase or rent an instrument of their own.

We seek donations of slightly used musical instruments in good playing condition.

Cash donations are also needed for instrument repairs. Flutes, violins, saxophones, violas, clarinets and baritones are especially needed.

To donate, call The Racine Arts Council office at 262-635-0261 or email us at info@racineartscouncil.org.

Racine County Food Bank

Choose from the "Food Drive Five":

Protein foods — nuts, canned seafood and poultry

Fruit — packed in juice, dried and sauced

Soups — with protein and vegetables

Whole grain — pasta and cereal

Vegetables — Colorful, canned

Also, please remember:

Choose lower-sodium options

Check expiration dates

Also needed:

Gift cards for gasoline

Donations can be dropped off at 2000 DeKoven Ave., Unit 2, Racine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. It is best to call ahead at 262-632-2307. In addition, the Food Bank also maintains a collection barrels at all of the Pick ‘n Save and Piggly Wiggly locations east of Interstate 94.

Care Net Family Resource Center

Cleaning supplies:

Tall kitchen trash bags

Large black trash bags

Office supplies:

White copier paper

Colored copier paper

Stamps

Plain business envelopes

Address labels

Paper clips (large and small)

Client Services needs:

Diapers (sizes 3,4,5,6)

Baby wipes

Suction bulbs

Thermometers

Pacifiers

Sippee cups

Nail clippers

Baby bottles

Teething rings

Caps and nipples

Bottle brushes

Baby spoons

Nursing pads

Receiving blankets

Formula

Baby clothing

Socks

Bibs

Diaper rash cream/ointment

Teething medicine

Baby bath wash

Baby shampoo

Towels

Wash cloths

Crib sheets

New cribs without drop side

Strollers, bouncy seats,

Lap pads

Bassinets

Pack ‘N Play

Swings

Technology:

Three portable professional display boards

If you’d like to make a donation, please call the Care Net Family Resource Center first, at 262-658-2555, to make arrangements. You may also contact Care Net via email at: office@carenetfamily.org.

DeKoven Center

Gift cards to:

Menards

Sam's Club

Office supply store

Grocery stores

Also: Forever stamps, riding snowblower, skid steer, passenger van, golf cart.

Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact Donna Jorgenson, campus administrator, at 262-633-6401 or djorgenson@dekovencenter.org for more information.

Racine County Opportunity Center

Racine County Opportunity Center, 4214 Sheridan Road, is a nonprofit organization that includes the Community Placement Program and the Nestling Place Day Care under one roof.

The Community Placement Program is staffed by trained personnel who specialize in job development and training disabled persons in community based sites. The Community Placement Program was established in 1980.

The Nestling Place provides amply qualified staffs who direct a developmentally appropriate curriculum. The Nestling Place was established in 1990 to provide a much needed additional source of high-quality early childhood education/daycare within the community

James Stanfield Job Training Library (set of instructional DVDs)

Spray bottles

Mops

Brooms

Cleaning products

Vacuums

Cleaning product caddies

High dusters

Coffee table books

Toilet brushes

New computers

New printers

Black slip-resistant shoe covers (various sizes)

Unisex black work pants (various sizes)

Grabbers (used to pick up trash)

Employers who are interested in working with the agency to provide employment opportunities for adults with disabilities

To make a donation, contact Jamie Dieter-Pias, assistant supervisor to Job Development, at 262-554-8662.

The Nestling Place Day Care:

Large blankets

Baby blankets

Batteries AA or AAA

Board books

Shaving cream

New sand

Hot Wheels

Toys for children ages 6 and older

Wipes

To make a donation, contact Michelle Beeglem director, at 262-515-1531. Please call before visiting.

Thread by Thread

Thread by Thread is a clothing ministry located at Bethania Lutheran Church that serves residents of Racine who are in need of good clean clothing for their families. We are open the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 6–7:30 p.m. The clothing is free of charge and we ask only that you take what you need and need what you take. Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 4120 Wright Ave. We are asking for assistance with the following items:

Desperately in need of clean, gently used children’s clothing, newborn through size 16/18

Men’s clothing and shoes

Blankets, towels, sheet sets

Children’s coats and boots

Adult coats and boots

Brown paper grocery bags

Copy paper

Donations may be dropped off at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave. on Wednesdays when we are open or anytime in the donation box located in the parking lot in back of the church.

For additional information call 262-632-7267.

Racine Raiders Football Club

Gift cards in any amount to: Home Depot, Menards or Walmart.

Gas-powered or electric motorized vehicle or golf cart.

Old Racine football photographs, equipment or game films from any year between 1890s-1950s.

Building to house our new Football Museum located close to Horlick Athletic Field or Downtown Racine.

An office construction trailer in any shape to be used at Horlick Field.

Any old Racine Raider or Gladiator memorabilia to be used at our museum.

The Racine Raiders Football Club is a nonprofit/tax-exempt club made up of all volunteers. We are always looking for good people who want to join our group of volunteers. Email supportraiders@gmail.com or call 262-880-3334 and leave a message for more information or to arrange a drop-off of a donation. Gift cards may be mailed to Racine Raiders Football Club, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402.

St. Vincent De Paul Society

Help us to help others.

We continue to need donations of household goods, clothing and furniture

Donated items may be dropped off at 926 LaSalle St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only (until further notice).

If you'd like to donate furniture, call St. Vincent de Paul at 262-633-6467 to arrange for pickup.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is dedicated to natural resource education and preservation. Below is our wish list:

New members

Habitat Healers Group

Phenology Group

The time and talents of people for all manner of cool things

Binoculars — new or gently used

Hip waders for kids and adults

Art supplies

Gift cards for hardware stores, grocery stores, Michaels, JoAnn Fabrics, OfficeMax, Best Buy

GPS units — new or gently used

Indoor/outdoor rugs, 4-by-6 feet

Canoes/kayaks

Telescopes — new or gently used

Leopold benches

Funds are always greatly appreciated

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is located at 3606 Dyer Lake Road (Highway P), Burlington, WI 53105. Call us at 262-539-3222 or email nan@senokrlt.org to arrange for donation drop-off at Seno. Visit our Facebook page at Seno K/RLT Conservancy and our website at senokrlt.org. Better yet — come out for a walk on our trails. We are open dawn to dusk all year long.

Racine Urban Garden Network

The Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN) is a volunteer-run organization focused on increasing access to healthy food and building community stewardship in the City of Racine. RUGN accomplishes these goals by creating community gardens on previously unused or underused city lots. For a donation of $20, RUGN provides participants with garden plots, tools, soil and water, educational opportunities, and events for social networking and interaction.

If you would like to join RUGN in this mission, monetary donations can be used to purchase compost, wood for building garden beds, etc. We can also use donations of the following items:

Wheelbarrows and other sturdy garden tools, new or in good condition

300-gallon, empty food-grade water tanks

Outdoor furniture such as tables, chairs, picnic tables, etc.

Vegetable seeds

Perennial plants

To make a donation or to volunteer, contact Chris Flynn at 262-633-8239, visit DP Wigley Co. at 234 Wisconsin Ave. or go to rugn.org@gmail.com.

Salvation Army

Items for distribution through the Social Service Program:

Regular baby formula (not soy) — desperately needed

Disposable diapers (all sizes) — desperately needed

Baby wipes

Personal hygiene items

Toothpaste

Tampons

Pads

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Toilet paper

These items can be brought to the Salvation Army office, 1901 Washington Ave., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Autism Solution Pieces

Our mission and goal is to empower parents and individuals affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Autism Solution Pieces is a volunteer-based organization whose purpose is to raise hope and awareness by providing support and peer group meetings, educational conferences, fundraising events, and community outings for Autistic individuals.

We are committed to providing current information on ASD causes, prevention, and treatments so parents and individuals can use these resources to build knowledge best suited for their families.

Our wish list includes:

Volunteers

Help planning local events

Event helpers

Brochure and flier designers

Printing services

Items A.S.P. could use for events

Printer paper (white and colored)

Envelopes

Forever stamps

Large clear storage bins

Gift cards for fundraiser events

Gas cards

Gift baskets for raffles

Items for gift baskets

Craft items

Items for special needs families (new or used)

Therapy balls

Weighted blankets or smaller weighted lap pads

Sensory toys

Swings

Body socks

Weights

Bean bags

Spin boards

Scooter boards

iPad

iPod Touch

Tablets

Computers/games

Board games/toys

To make a donation please contact Cindy Schultz 262-639-3041 or email cindy4asp@gmail.com.

For more information, visit A.S.P. website: www.autismsolutionpieces.com.

Racine Youth Sports

Racine Youth Sports is a nonprofit organization, with our money coming from player registration. We are also a partner provider of the United Way Racine County.

RYS manages and operates Haban Sports Complex in Sturtevant. We service more than 3,000 youth in baseball, football, volleyball and Judo. Our mission is to provide quality, structured youth sports programs that will teach sports fundamentals, good sportsmanship, character, discipline, competitiveness and teamwork in a positive, caring, safe environment.

RYS believes that sports unite diverse backgrounds, such as: social, racial, gender and economics. In RYS, every child has the opportunity to participate regardless of their athletic or financial ability.

Wish list:

Topsoil

Fertilizer

Field spray paint

Golf cart

Tractor lawnmower

Gas leaf blower

Wood chips

Hand soap for dispensers

Crushed stone

Irrigation system

Football scoreboard

Bathroom cleaning supplies

To make a donation, contact Tyler Neuhaus at 262-886-0797 or racineyouthsports.ed@gmail.com.

Sexual Assault Services

Volunteer advocates to answer our 24-hour crisis line and respond to hospitals in Burlington and Racine

Gift cards from Target, Office Depot or other discount stores

Fun-size/individually wrapped candy

New T-shirts, sweatpants, socks of all sizes (adult and children)

General arts and craft supplies

Forever stamps

Facial tissue

Contact Samantha Sustachek at ssustachek@focusracine.org or call 262-619-1634 to volunteer, donate items to SAS or have questions about the program. Any donated items for SAS can be dropped off at its office at 2000 Domanik Drive, fourth floor, Racine, WI 53404.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network

The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network fosters the Root-Pike and adjacent watersheds to protect and enhance the integrity of water, air and land resources. Our mission is to protect, restore, and sustain the ecosystem in the watersheds through the funding and facilitation of a regional network of locally initiated projects.

Wish list:

HP toner cartridges: 304A in all 4 colors for HP Color LaserJet CP 2025

Reams of copy paper or neutral cardstock

Pencil sharpener

Small, resealable sandwich-size plastic bags

Binder dividers with tabs

Office Depot gift cards

Jimmy John’s gift cards (to provide light suppers for public meetings)

Pick ‘n Save/Piggly Wiggly gift cards (for purchase of beverages or snacks for events)

Ground coffee

Small paper plates

Pens

DVD-R discs

CD-R discs

CD jewel cases

Printable CD labels

Cash donations

Postage stamps

AA batteries

Adhesive Velcro

Donations may be dropped off at our office at 800 Center St., Room 118 Racine, WI 53403. Before donating, please call or email Allison Thielen at 262-898-2055 or info@rootpikewin.org.

Namaste Equine Rescue

Namaste Equine Rescue is a nonprofit equine (horse and donkey) rescue located in Yorkville. The mission of the Namaste Equine Rescue is to procure equines seized by law enforcement, primarily serving the state of Wisconsin, to rehabilitate them mentally and physically and re-home them in a safe, forever environment.

Wish list:

Gift cards for Farm & Fleet (to be used for feed and barn items when needed)

Hay

Monetary donations for equipment, repairs

Monetary donations for vet and farrier care

Corporate Sponsors

Foster homes

Volunteers for fundraising and grand writing

Fence posts

Fence or round pen panels

Gates

Wood for repairs of fencing and shelters

Run in shelters

Limestone

Tractor

Skid loader

For more information, call 262-492-0767, email namasteequinerescue@gmail.com or go to www.namasteequinerescue.org.

Please send updates to Loreen Mohr, Community Coordinator, The Journal Times, via email at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0