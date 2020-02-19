Help out a nonprofit at Color for a Cause

RACINE — Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., announced the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local nonprofit organizations. The event will be held at from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

Represented organizations include the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, HOPE Safehouse, Racine County Foster Care, Racine County Senior Nutrition Program, Racine Family YMCA, Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Racine Literacy Council, Royal Family KIDS Camp-Chapter 104 and Sweet Child's Daycare.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The Mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about all the local organizations that are doing great work right here in Racine," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owners of the Mall. "We are excited to have so many organizations represented this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for the spring season while supporting a great cause.”

