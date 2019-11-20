Help keep your neighborhood safe
Help keep your neighborhood safe

RACINE — This year, don’t send your neighbors a traditional Christmas card.

Give them (and yourself) the gift of safety and crime prevention by helping to organize a Neighborhood Block Watch.

A Neighborhood Block Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW).

To start a Block Watch, one neighbor agrees to host a Block Watch organizational meeting. RNW staff, along with law enforcement, present information about personal and neighborhood crime prevention and safety, how and when to report suspicious people and activities to law enforcement, and Block Watch best practices for keeping neighbors engaged, connected and informed. Law enforcement also discuss issues relevant to the neighborhood and answers residents’ concerns. Safety and crime prevention packets, along with other pertinent information, are distributed to meeting attendees.

The organizational meeting typically lasts one hour and is held on the block. Most are scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

As we approach the most wonderful time of the year, remember it is also the most profitable season for burglars, scammers, and all sorts of thieves and bad guys. Be proactive in crime prevention and safety. Call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711 for more information about creating an organized and effective Block Watch in your neighborhood.

