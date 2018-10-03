RACINE — A free session titled "Healthcare in Wisconsin — Your Vote Matters" will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Racine Room at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.

Participants will hear from experts and practitioners regarding issues and solutions — from opening up BadgerCare to all as a “public option” to challenging high prescription drug prices — and how they can help ensure that all Wisconsinites have access to affordable, quality healthcare.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet and talk with Democratic candidates for state assembly, senate and other offices to hear their position on this topic.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments