HCE to host clothing exchange event

BRISTOL — Home and Community Education of Kenosha County will host a clothing exchange at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Kenosha County Center, highways 50 and 45.
The public is invited to volunteer during the sale, to donate items or snacks and to shop. However, in order to purchase items at the sale, attendees are required to bring clothes to then be able to shop for clothes for 25 cents each. They should bring a bag for final check out.
Volunteer and event times are:
- 2:30 p.m. onward — Set up, work the sales floor, take down and donate snacks
- 5:15-6:30 p.m. — Drop off clothing items to designated tables
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Relax with others while enjoying a snack
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. — SHOP for only 25 cents an item
- 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Clean up
For more information, call at 262-325-3250 or go to wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce.
Proceeds will benefit Wisconsin Bookworm and community service projects. Remaining apparel will be distributed to local charities and schools.