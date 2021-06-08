 Skip to main content
Hazardous waste collection site available
RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the waste collection site, 6200 21st St. (west of Highway 31).

The program is open to residents of Racine, Elmwood Park, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point and North Bay.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted. For more information about the program, go to cityofracine.org/hhw.

