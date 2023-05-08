RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 1831 Phillips Ave.

The program is open to residents of Racine, Elmwood Park, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point and North Bay. Residents may need to provide proof of property ownership in these municipalities with either a driver’s license or property tax statement.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted. For more information about the program, call 262-636-9520 or go to cityofracine.org/hhw.