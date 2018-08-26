Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the waste collection site, 6200 21st St.

The program is open to residents of Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point, North Bay and Elmwood Park.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted. For more information, go to www.cityofracine.org/hhw.

