 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazardous waste collection site available

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the waste collection site, 6200 21st St. (west of Highway 31). It's held the third Saturday of each month through October.

The program is open to residents of Racine, Elmwood Park, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point and North Bay.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted. Place materials in trunk/truck bed; people should not exit their cars. For more information about the program, call 262-636-9520 or go to cityofracine.org/hhw.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Special kids need special dads

Ask Mr. Dad: Special kids need special dads

Dear Mr. Dad: Our 5-year-old daughter has several special needs. My wife and I love her unconditionally, but I have to admit that parenting her has affected our marriage. Part of the tension comes from the fact that she and I don't respond to the stress the same way. Do you think there's anything we can do to get on the same page?

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News