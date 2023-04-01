RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at a new temporary collection site, 1831 Phillips Ave.

The program is open to residents of Racine, Elmwood Park, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point and North Bay.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted.

For more information about the program, call 262-636-9181 or 262-636-9550 or go to bit.ly/3ZoL8Nr.