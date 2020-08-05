You have permission to edit this article.
Hazardous waste collection Aug. 8
Hazardous waste collection Aug. 8

BURLINGTON — Residents of the City and Town of Burlington, Dover, Union Grove and the Village of Waterford can participate in the annual clean sweep disposal of hazardous waste, electronics and appliances from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at 2100 S. Pine St.

Proof of residence is required and materials must be loaded in a vehicle trunk or truck bed.

No latex paint or medication will be accepted. 

A fee of $35 in cash or check will be charged for each television/monitor. The charge may change based on the recyclable market. 

