Haylofters sponsoring virtual talent competition

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Haylofters are sponsoring a virtual Burlington’s Got Talent Competition.

The contest is open to residents of southeastern Wisconsin and those who have performed on the Haylofters stage no matter where they live. A two-minute horizontal video of a solo or group talent needs to be submitted by Nov. 1 . Since the videos will be posted online for public voting all submissions must either original or public domain (royalty free.)

A prize of $100 will be awarded in each of two age groups — Youth (under 16 years old) and adult (over 16 years old). Winners will also be provided an opportunity to perform on the Haylofters stage at a later date.

An entry fee of $15 is required at the time of submission. The fee can be paid by check to Haylofters Inc, P.O Box 164, Burlington, WI 53104 or pay with a credit card by going to thehaylofters.com and click on the PayPal donate button. Include your name, youth or child, email and phone number.

Submissions of horizontal 2 minute videos may be saved to Google Drive and shared with Media@thehaylofters.com or burned on a DVD and deposited in a box at either The Hopscotch Cakery, 122 W. Chestnut St., or The Coffee House, 492 N. Pine St.

Posting of submitted videos on our YouTube will be prior to Nov. 8 and voting will begin. Votes will be tabulated according to online vote totals in the two categories.

