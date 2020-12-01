Hawthorn Hollow names new executive director

SOMERS — The Hyslop Foundation announces the appointment of TJ Leveque as executive director of Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Leveque was promoted to this position after nearly 10 years of growth with the organization.

Leveque previously served as volunteer at events and with projects. He brings years of experience in nearly every aspect of Hawthorn Hollow from educational programing and fundraising to grounds and ecology.

Leveque is a Kenosha native and a 2008 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he earned a bachelor of arts in geography with an environmental concentration.

“I am honored to accept this position and I feel very fortunate to have worked with so many amazing volunteers, supporters, and partners in building on this strong foundation,” said Leveque on his appointment. “My plan is to make Hawthorn Hollow the preeminent destination for nature, local history and the arts in southeastern Wisconsin.”