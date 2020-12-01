Hawthorn Hollow names new executive director

SOMERS — The Hyslop Foundation announces the appointment of TJ Leveque as executive director of Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Leveque was promoted to this position after nearly 10 years of growth with the organization.
Leveque previously served as volunteer at events and with projects. He brings years of experience in nearly every aspect of Hawthorn Hollow from educational programing and fundraising to grounds and ecology.
Leveque is a Kenosha native and a 2008 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he earned a bachelor of arts in geography with an environmental concentration.
“I am honored to accept this position and I feel very fortunate to have worked with so many amazing volunteers, supporters, and partners in building on this strong foundation,” said Leveque on his appointment. “My plan is to make Hawthorn Hollow the preeminent destination for nature, local history and the arts in southeastern Wisconsin.”
Hawthorn Hollow is a non-profit organization owned and operated by the Hyslop Foundation, Inc. and grew out of love for the land. As a nature sanctuary and arboretum, Hawthorn Hollow has been connecting people and nature through environmental education for more than 50 years. Walking trails invite visitors to explore a 12-acre arboretum, the woodlands of Pike River Valley, prairies, gardens and historic buildings of Somers’ past.
Hawthorn Hollow is looking forward to carrying out its annual fund drive later this fall season. This fund drive is especially important in 2020 as Hawthorn Hollow has sustained significant financial impact from the pandemic. Annual Hawthorn Hollow fundraiser events have been drastically limited along educational programs. To learn more, go to HawthornHollow.org.
