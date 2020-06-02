Hawthorn Hollow hosts social distancing concert
Hawthorn Hollow hosts social distancing concert

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, will hold a social distancing edition of the Pike River Benefit Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Music will be provided by the classic country band, Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane.

The concert will take place at the Hawthorn Hollow Pike House on the new Ozanne Outpost property where there is enough room for social distancing. Attendance will also be limited to 30 people.

Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased in advance by calling 262-552-8196. Attendees may bring their own food and beverages. There will be no concession sales. Proceeds go to Hawthorn Hollow.

