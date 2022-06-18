 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawthorn Hollow honored by UWP for partnership

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum was recognized for Outstanding Partnership in Community Based Learning from the Alan E. Guskin Center for Community & Business Engagement at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The award specifically recognizes Hawthorn Hollow’s contributions to students in physics, geosciences and health programs.

Community Based Learning programs allow college students to gain experience in real world settings with outside organizations while they work towards graduation.

Recently, UW-Parkside students have worked on restoration efforts around the south branch of the Pike River, assisted with the Growing Healthy Program at Hawthorn Hollow’s Heritage Farmstead, and helped develop and deliver programming at the Heide Schoolyard Observatory.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is a 50-plus acre nature preserve that is free to the public. For more information about upcoming events and experiences, visit Hawthornhollow.org.

