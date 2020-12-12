Hawthorn Hollow conducts annual fund drive campaign

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is launching its 2020 annual fund drive campaign.
This fund drive gives donors the chance to support Hawthorn Hollow in continuing to carry out its mission: To cultivate appreciation, understanding, and stewardship of our natural and local heritage through environmental education and sanctuary preservation.
This has been a challenging year for the world at large and Hawthorn Hollow has been significantly impacted along with it. Through thick and thin Hawthorn Hollow has strived to be the source of environmental education for the community while protecting and restoring its natural areas.
A place for everyone
During these trying times, it is important to have a place to escape. A place to walk by yourself with your thoughts. A place to enjoy with your family. A place to call home. Since 1970 Hawthorn Hollow has been this place for southeastern Wisconsin, free and open to the public.
Obstacles
When Hawthorn Hollow staff decided to reopen after two months of pandemic shutdown, they decided to make every effort to offer safe programing and events. They limited participants to follow CDC guidelines and changed venues for events to accommodate social distancing. For both its largest event, the Art Fair, and its largest field trips, they have gone virtual. These limitations were necessary, but have resulted in a significant loss in revenue.
Adapting
Despite these obstacles, staff made tremendous efforts to find creative ways to carry on with Hawthorn Hollow’s missions of education and preservation. They created new educational programs with weekly night hikes and nightly observatory events. Exhibits such as the Kenosha Public Library partnered StoryWalk and the Pet Cemetery “Beasts of the Woods” are new destinations for visitors. A new fundraiser event was introduced in “Stories & Songs by the Campfire.” All of which they hope to further develop going into next year.
Restoration
Through the challenges of 2020, Hawthorn Hollow has kept land management a top priority. Major headway on the ravine and wetland restoration project was made. After grant awards, 3 acres of tree rows where removed on Hawthorn’s new property to make way for a prairie and wetland restoration and ravine repair. This project’s goal is to retain storm and melt water on the land, preventing further erosion to the ravine and ultimately the Pike River.
People are asked to consider making a monetary contribution to support Hawthorn Hollow. Tax deductible donations will go a long way in ensuring Hawthorn Hollow continues to carry out the mission. Send to: Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!