Hawthorn Hollow conducts annual fund drive campaign

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is launching its 2020 annual fund drive campaign.

This fund drive gives donors the chance to support Hawthorn Hollow in continuing to carry out its mission: To cultivate appreciation, understanding, and stewardship of our natural and local heritage through environmental education and sanctuary preservation.

This has been a challenging year for the world at large and Hawthorn Hollow has been significantly impacted along with it. Through thick and thin Hawthorn Hollow has strived to be the source of environmental education for the community while protecting and restoring its natural areas.

A place for everyone

During these trying times, it is important to have a place to escape. A place to walk by yourself with your thoughts. A place to enjoy with your family. A place to call home. Since 1970 Hawthorn Hollow has been this place for southeastern Wisconsin, free and open to the public.

Obstacles