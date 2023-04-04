Journal Times staff
The History Channel plans to film episodes of the "American Pickers" television series in Wisconsin in June.
"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.
Creator and star of "American Pickers" Mike Wolfe is pictured.
Submitted
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
A Racine County business was once featured on the show before. Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm, located at 6404 Marsh Road in the Town of Waterford,
was on "American Pickers" in 2010.
The show is looking for leads for people with unique items, a story to tell and is ready to sell. If interested, send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to
americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Pickers only pick private collections.
Antiques dealer bought priceless 2,000-year-old Roman bust at thrift store for $35
Photos: Waterford's Hippie Tom of 'American Pickers' fame through the years, from 2013 to now
Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm open to the public Memorial Day weekend 2022
Located at 6404 Marsh Road in the Town of Waterford, Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm antique shop and salvage yard is open to the public only a few times a year, including this Memorial Day weekend, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and then 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday.
Scott Williams
Leslie Villarreal shops at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm in the Town of Waterford
Leslie Villarreal of Vernon finds an item available for purchase Friday at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm, a Town of Waterford antique shop and salvage yard that is open to the public only a few times a year, including this Memorial Day weekend.
Scott Williams
'Hippie Tom' Tom Cerny shows off some of the merchandise available at his shop
Tom Cerny, owner of Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm, once featured on the History channel show "American Pickers," examines colored glass panels for sale Friday during the opening day of a holiday weekend sale at his antique shop, located at 6404 Marsh Road in the Town of Waterford.
Scott Williams
Hippie Tom Spring Sale
Bicycles and motorcycle mufflers hang in a tree at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm, on Thursday, May 21, 2015.
GREGORY SHAVER gregory.shaver@jo
Hippie Tom Spring Sale
A pile of chairs at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Hippie Tom Spring Sale
A man looks for treasures at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm, on Thursday, May 21, 2015.
GREGORY SHAVER gregory.shaver@jo
Hippie Tom Spring Sale
Dave "Red Dog" Hollinsworth, of Davenport, Iowa, looks in one of the buildings at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Hippie Tom from American Pickers
Tom Cerny, known as Hippie Tom, who was featured on American Pickers in 2010, and is known throughout the country for his collection of treasures, antiques and collectables, talks with Jessica Cramer, of Burlington and her daughter, Candace, 6, during the Spring Fling Sale at his Serendipity Farm, 6404 Marsh Rd, Waterford, on Thursday afternoon. The farm is open to the public for shopping through the weekend for people to sort through his treasures he has gathered through the years. The farm is open to the public two weekends per year in spring and fall. The Spring Fling Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday. The farm can be reached at 262-534-7628. There is no entry fee.
photos by GREGORY SHAVER,
Hippie Tom Spring Sale
A view through an old window of one of the buildings at Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Hippie Tom Spring Sale
Tom Cerny know as Hippie Tom, who was featured on American Pickers in 2010, and is known throughout the country for his collection of treasures, antiques and collectables, talks with Tom Gummerus, of Belvidere, Ill., during the Spring Fling Sale at his Serendipity Farm, 6404 Marsh Rd, Waterford, on Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2015. The farm is open to the public for shopping through the weekend for people to sort through his treasures he has gathered through the years. The farm is open to the public two weekends per year in spring and fall. The Spring Fling Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday. The farm can be reached at 262-534-7628. There is no entry fee.
GREGORY SHAVER gregory.shaver@jo
Hippie Tom
Tom Cerny of the Town of Waterford was featured on "American Pickers" in 2010. The show is planning a return to Wisconsin and is seeking local leads.
JOHN HART, Lee Newspapers file photo
Benefit
Lisa Gunderson, left, and Rose Amborn, middle, have Tom Cerny, known popularly as "Hippie Tom," measure an armlength of raffle tickets to be sold to an attendee at a fundraiser held Saturday, January 11, 2014 at the Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive. The fundraiser raised money for fire victims including Martini Mo'z owner Morena Marquez and her daughter Ruth, who lived above the bar. A fire on January 3 destroyed the building that included Martini Mo'z in addition to other tenants.
Scott Anderson
Fire Benefit
Lisa Gunderson, left, and Rose Amborn, middle, have Tom Cerny, known popularly as "Hippie Tom," measure an armlength of raffle tickets to be sold to an attendee at a fundraiser held Saturday, January 11, 2014 at the Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive. The fundraiser raised money for fire victims including Martini Mo'z owner Morena Marquez and her daughter Ruth, who lived above the bar. A fire on January 3 destroyed the building that included Martini Mo'z in addition to other tenants./ Scott Anderson
scott.anderson@journaltimes.com Buy this Photo at jtreprints.com
Scott Anderson
Hippie Tom 19.jpg
Salvaged picket fences are stacked near a shed on Tom Cerny's Waterford, Wis. farm. Better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," Cerny has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre property called Serendipity Farm. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 24.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. Among the unique structures on the property is a greenhouse he purchased elsewhere, disassembled and rebuilt on his land. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 13.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. Inside a church-like building is an offbeat mix of items with both sacred and secular themes. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 14.jpg
Tom Cerny built a chapel on the grounds of his Waterford, Wis. farm after purchasing a pair of doors which needed a home. Better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," Cerny has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre property called Serendipity Farm. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 16.jpg
Antique dust pans are among the items Tom Cerny has an affinity for. Better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," Cerny has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 18.jpg
Antique shovels are stacked outside a restored building on the Waterford, Wis. property of Tom Cerny. Better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," Cerny has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre property called Serendipity Farm. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 12.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. Inside a church-like building is an offbeat mix of items with both sacred and secular themes. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 11.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. An old barn on the property houses a crowded maze of rooms filled with chairs, cabinets, window panes and artwork. John Hart - State Journal (Published on 6/5/13) Tom Cerny has packed more than 40 buildings at his Serendipity Farm with a collection of artifacts. �Almost everything appeals to me,� he says.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 08.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 03.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. Among his cellection is an array of garden gnomes, stored inside a barn silo which he calls the "Gnome Home." John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 07.jpg
Tom Cerny and his wife, Sharon, walk from a barn on their Serendipity Farm near Waterford, Wis. Better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," Cerny has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space on their property. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 09.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. Among the unique structures on the property is a greenhouse he purchased elsewhere, disassembled and rebuilt on his land. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 01.jpg
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. Among his interests is this extensive assemblage of chairs stored in an old barn on the premises. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom 10.jpg
Tom Cerny built a chapel on the grounds of his Waterford, Wis. farm after purchasing a pair of doors which needed a home. Better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," Cerny has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre property called Serendipity Farm. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Hippie Tom
Tom Cerny, better known to fans of the American Pickers television show as "Hippie Tom," has accumulated a broad collection ordinary and unique artifacts that occupy much of the buildings and ground space at his 35-acre Serendipity Farm in Waterford, Wis. John Hart - State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!