The History Channel plans to film episodes of the "American Pickers" television series in Wisconsin in June.

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

A Racine County business was once featured on the show before. Hippie Tom's Serendipity Farm, located at 6404 Marsh Road in the Town of Waterford, was on "American Pickers" in 2010.

The show is looking for leads for people with unique items, a story to tell and is ready to sell. If interested, send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Pickers only pick private collections.

